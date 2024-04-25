National title hat-trick puts Strauch on track for Olympic trials

Jenna Strauch took the next step in her bid to qualify for the Paris Olympics when she dominated the breaststroke events at the national championships.
The former Bendigo East swimmer completed a clean sweep of the breaststroke events on the Gold Coast - winning the 50m, 100m and 200m treble.
The good form was a confidence-booster ahead of Swimming Australia's Olympics trials in Brisbane in mid-June.
"We're seven weeks away from trials, and that's the major focus, so I was just happy to get some good swims under my belt,'' Strauch said on Thursday.
"There's plenty still to work on leading into the trials."
Strauch won the 50m final in 31.04 seconds, the 100m in 1:07.37 and her pet event the 200m in 2:23.33.
"The nationals were more about process and execution rather than times,'' Strauch said.
"I wanted to practise the process around my races and then I'll start to sharpen up as we get closer to the trials.
"Overall, I took the swims at the nationals as a good learning experience. There's different things to work on from sprinting through to the distance in the 200m.
"By doing all three events it gave me a chance to work on areas in all of them."
Having the nationals, Olympics trials and the Paris Olympics in quick succession means Strauch needs to be at, or close to, peak form for an extended period.
"I'm lucky that I'm supported by such a good team that takes care of the planning side of things,'' Strauch said.
"I'm fortunate that I can concentrate on what I need to do and they look after the rest."
Strauch made her Olympic debut in Tokyo in 2021. The turnaround to Paris has been a whirlwind for the 27-year-old.
A knee injury hampered her progress last year, but she's back to full fitness and ready to represent her country again at the highest level.
"It's a shorter prep and it feels like it's been super quick,'' Strauch said.
"The Olympics is the goal for every swimmer, so to be close to that and living that experience again, and the intensity and excitement that comes with it, is great."
Strauch will head away to Townsville next month for a training camp before putting the finishing touches on her preparation for the Olympic trials.
"There's an emphasis on times at the trials because you have to meet the qualifying times as well as placing, so for me it's a case of working on my process,'' she said.
"I'm in a great position right now, so it's a matter of leveraging that and doing the best I can."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.