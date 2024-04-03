Preserved 1930s California bungalow up for sale for first time

Punters in Bendigo will have the opportunity to bid on four properties when they go to auction on April 5 and 6.
One vacant block and three houses are going under the hammer for those looking to get their foot on the property ladder or strengthen their portfolio.
The properties range in price from $290,000 to $880,000.
The empty block of land on Garsed Street is 469 square metres and allows any potential owner to transform it into a dream home.
It is also located a short walk from Bendigo Marketplace, cafes, bars and the city's CBD.
The block has been valued at between $390,000 and $425,000 and will go to auction on April 5 at 1pm.
This 2.64 hectare property features a four bedroom spacious bedrooms and three bathrooms as well a large dam, new carpets, freshly painted interiors, ceiling fans throughout, evaporative cooling, a wood heater, and a reversed cycled split system.
Those with a love of nature will be right at home with plenty of trees and greenery on the property to allow for serenity while still being close to Bendigo.
Boasting parking space for six cars, convenience is guaranteed, ensuring stress-free arrivals and departures for you and your guests.
The property has been valued at between $800,000 and $880,000 and will go to auction on April 6 at 10:30am.
A perfectly preserved 1930s California bungalow nestled in a beautiful part of Quarry Hill could be in new hands this weekend.
The home is going up for sale the first time in its history.
Sitting on 613 square-metres, this residence is less than four minutes from the Bendigo CBD, Bendigo Station and Market Place Shopping Centre.
The home has three bedrooms, one bathroom, a generously sized living area and a verandah to sit out and relax on.
The property has been valued at between $435,000 and $475,000 and will go to auction on April 6 at 12pm.
A three bedroom home in the heart of California Gully will be the last auction for the weekend and is equipped with one bathroom, secure parking for two cars and a comfortable living space ideal for a growing family.
It sits on a spacious 513 square-metre block providing room for outdoor activities and relaxation, creating a perfect balance of indoor and outdoor living.
This home comes with an urgent sale tag, making it a must-see for those seeking a property in a prime location
The property has been valued at between $295,000 and $320,000 and will go to auction on April 6 at 12:30pm.
