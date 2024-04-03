Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Property

Preserved 1930s California bungalow up for sale for first time

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated April 4 2024 - 6:47am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A three-bedroom California bungalow in Quarry Hill is seto to go to auction on April 6. Picture supplied.
A three-bedroom California bungalow in Quarry Hill is seto to go to auction on April 6. Picture supplied.

Punters in Bendigo will have the opportunity to bid on four properties when they go to auction on April 5 and 6.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.