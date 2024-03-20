Does this bomb of a Long Gully house sit on your dream land?

A derelict, ancient house in Long Gully is going to auction this weekend as buyers search for the land of the dreams.
People can knock the ramshackle old Grant Street house down, by the way.
Authorities last year considered slapping heritage protections on it but relented when an independent report found the building had been too heavily altered over time - and so run down it appeared "uninhabitable".
But here's the good news for potential buyers: the owners have secured a planning permit allowing demolition.
The site is among three parcels of land up for grabs at auctions on March 23.
Buyers will have three time slots to attend the auctions with the first house up for grabs at 10:30am, the next at 12pm and the final one of the day at 2:30pm.
Starting with the cheapest to the most expensive, here are the homes you could purchase in the coming days.
This property offers any potential buyer an investment opportunity to bulldoze the existing building and sheds.
Sitting on more than 1400 square-metres, the land has dual street frontage onto Grant and Dean Streets.
Potential owners would be close to public transport, schools, an IGA supermarket while only being three kilometres to the centre of the city.
Real estate agency DCK says the property has been priced at between $350,000 to $375,000.
Auction: March 23, 12pm.
Looking for that spacious abode in a rural setting?
This might be the property for you, located on Mitchell Street in Axedale and close to the local school, tavern and golf club.
Built in the 1970s, it boasts two bedrooms, one bathroom and is spread across a generous 833sqm parcel of land.
Inside the home buyers will find a brand new and never-before-used kitchen with a large walk in pantry and fresh paint throughout the home.
The property also has a large water tank and spacious back garden for owners to do with as they want.
Real estate agents at Ray White have been priced at between $400,000 and $440,000.
Auction: March 23, 10:30am
While sitting on a much smaller block comparative to the other properties, this single-fronted Victorian terrace is unmatched for location.
The Wills Street property is within walking distance to the Marketplace shopping centre, Bendigo Station, Sacred Heart Cathedral, local pubs, cafes and restaurants.
While in reasonable condition, the house would benefit from renovations.
The property contains two bedrooms, a separate living area, updated kitchen, and dining space which creates a comfortable and functional environment for daily living.
Meanwhile outside the property, there is a low maintenance courtyard owners would not have to strain to maintain.
Ray White Real Estate says the property is priced between $420,000 and $455,000.
Auction: March 23, 2:30pm
- With Tom O'Callaghan
