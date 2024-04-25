Kangaroo Flat Anzac photos: did we snap a picture of someone you know?

Bill Hosking, a World War II veteran who will turn 100 at midnight tonight, has led the ANZAC Day march through Kangaroo Flat.
Bill was stationed in Darwin, salvaging downed plans and other equipment, when the city was bombed in 1942.
Alister Hosking paid tribute to his grandfather in an emotional speech about his life as part of the ANZAC service.
"There's quite a lot of history behind him. There's quite a lot of stories that he's told so many years," Alister said.
"It is great that he is here celebrating his 100th birthday with not only his children, his grandchildren [but] also his great grandchildren as well."
The service was held at the Kangaroo Flat War Memorial, and was attended by hundreds of locals, including State Member for West Bendigo, Maree Edwards, and Nationals Member for Northern Victoria, Gaelle Broad.
The service was hosted by Marist College school leaders Amalia Crouch and Makayla Watts.
"The war, it was a horrible thing, and I don't think we stop and acknowledge how bad it was for our country and many others, so I think it's an important day," said Ms Watts.
"It's just a day of honour. Doing this, especially, it was very eye opening to see everyone here," said Ms Crouch.
Maiden Gully Lion's Club provided a complimentary sausage sizzle at the Kangaroo Flat RSL after the ceremony ended.
