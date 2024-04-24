Anzac hero Bill Hosking turning 100, leading Anzac Day march

For World War II and Darwin bombing veteran Bill Hosking, this Anzac Day will be a family affair.
Mr Hosking will lead the Kangaroo Flat march on April 25, something he said was "a bit surprising".
However, he will be in good company.
Mr Hosking's son will push his dad's wheelchair during the 9am march. His grandson who will speak on his behalf at the ceremony.
The WWII veteran said he was happy to have his family around him for the event and remember other family members' sacrifices during wartime.
He said he, his brother, his uncles and his father had all served Australia during times of conflict.
"My father was in the 107th field artillery in France (during WWI) for two years and he was wounded by a German mustard gas shell," Mr Hosking said.
"He and the battery commander were the only survivors of the attack, (the wounds from the shell) affected my dad for the rest of his life."
Mr Hosking was stationed in the Northern Territory during the WWII Japanese bomb attacks on Darwin, helping salvage downed plans and other equipment.
Anzac Day 2024 will not only be special for Mr Hosking given his service to the nation, but also because it will be his 100th birthday at midnight of April 26.
Given his age, Mr Hosking and his wife Ruth Hosking estimate that he would be one of the few thousand remaining WWII veterans alive in Australia.
Mrs Hosking said her husband had been involved in the Kangaroo Flat RSL for many years and had been a stalwart figure of the sub-branch.
She said the whole family was full of joy for Mr Hosking to be honoured with leading the march.
"He followed up (his service) with years of welfare work for the RSL," she said.
"It is exciting for the family, I think the family are more excited about it than Bill and we are having a family party for him on Saturday."
After the march on April 25, there will be a sausage sizzle at the RSL Hall on Station Street for all to attend.
