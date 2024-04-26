Bendigo Advertiser
Blockbuster round of HDFNL netball as heavyweights clash

By Kieran Iles
April 26 2024 - 11:00am
Ava Hamilton has been one of the many keys to Leitchville-Gunbower's resurgence in HDFNL netball through the first three rounds of the 2024 season. Picture by Darren Howe
Super Saturday of HDFNL netball

Leithville-Gunbower (second) v Elmore (third)

White Hills (first) v Colbinabbin (fifth) - 2023 grand final rematch

Heathcote (fourth) v North Bendigo (seventh)

Huntly (ninth) v Lockington-Bamawm United (eighth)

STAKES will be high across Heathcote District league netball courts this weekend, with all four matches having season-defining potential.

