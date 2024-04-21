HDFNL Bombers fly to 3-0 with stunning win over Bulldogs

LEITCHVILLE-Gunbower coach Caitlyn Hamilton says the Bombers are intent on further improvement after catapulting to their third-straight win of the 2024 HDFNL netball season on Saturday.
The new-look Bombers further cemented their reputation as this season's biggest improver with a 52-25 victory against North Bendigo on the Bulldogs' home court at Atkins Street.
A convincing 27-goal win, which came one week after an impressive victory over last season's runner-up Colbinabbin, has thrust the Bombers into a round four main event showdown against powerhouse Elmore.
Hamilton, who is in her first season as playing coach after crossing from her long-time BFNL club Strathfieldsaye, said the most impressive part of the Bombers' first three weeks - including against the Bulldogs - was their ability to fight for every possession and their spirit.
"North were very hungry and you couldn't fault their four quarter effort; they played hard all game," she said.
"I don't think we have played a consistent 60 minutes of netball yet.
"We've had patches of great netball, but there is definite room for growth and development, which is exciting.
"I think the thing I have been impressed with, (on Saturday) and in the first three rounds, is everyone's eagerness to be the best and the effort and passion every week is really good to watch.
"They fight really hard for every ball and for the whole four quarters, which is really impressive to see."
The Bombers laid the foundations for a big win with a 14-5 first quarter, before they extended the margin to 13 goals at half time.
Their second half was another step up from the first.
A brilliant all-round team effort was led by strong defender Claudia Collins, who has joined her former Storm teammate at Leitchville-Gunbower, and young midcourter Maddie Elliott.
Hamilton praised Collins, who has slipped back into defence this season, after lining up at goal shooter for Strathfieldsaye last season.
"Claudia has been amazing for us down back; she has been strong and steady and she is starting to find confidence slotting back into that defensive role," she said.
"She was superb for us.
"The same with Maddi Elliott. She had a great game and has been really consistent and good for us in the wing attack role in the first three rounds.
"Just having a few girls finding their feet and confidence in the role they are playing within the team has been great.
"The club is pretty thrilled. Against North, we had wins from under-13s all the way through to the A-grade netball.
"That hasn't happened in a very long time.
"Everyone is enjoying their netball and the club is going in the right trajectory."
Hamilton said her side was looking forward to easily one of the biggest tests in HDFNL netball against Elmore in what looms as a 'Super Saturday' of HDFNL netball, including a rematch of last season's grand final between White Hills and Colbinabbin.
Elsewhere around the league on Saturday, reigning premiers White Hills remained unbeaten following a 56-25 win over Lockington-Bamawm United; Mount Pleasant broke through for its first win of the season with a 54-27 triumph over Huntly; and Colbinabbin got its first win with a 47-30 victory over Heathcote (2-1).
While there was certainly no panic following losses to Elmore (five goals) and Leitchville-Gunbower (eight), Grasshoppers coach Jen McIntyre admitted some relief in getting their first win on the board.
It featured a standout performance at goal defence by Tanzin Myers.
The Grasshoppers showed some versatilily, with regular goal shooter Matilda McIntyre moving to wing attack during the second quarter, where she played out the game.
Dom Palmer was the replacement at goal shooter.
"I thought we were a lot more consistent than we have been," coach McIntyre said.
"As I've said before, our problem against Leitchville and Elmore was winning only two quarters (in each game), but in the quarters we do lose, we just lose by too much.
"That comes with being a young side and we are super-young. Our oldest (against Heathcote) was 24.
"But winning three quarters does point to a much more consistent effort."
McIntyre gave full praise to Heathcote for a tough fight and plenty of improvement from within.
"They are very well-drilled and they have brought a new defender (Chloe Hill) in to replace Kelsey Hayes and she is very handy," she said.
"Their new shooter (Sophie Pica) was really good; quite clever and very accurate.
"Heathcote is very patient with the ball and really well coached. You can see they have got a good centre-pass structure and are sound defensively.
"I'll take a 17-goal win against them any day, especially given we were one (goal) down at quarter time."
Round four: White Hills v Colbinabvbin; Huntly v Lockington-Bamawm United; Leitchville-Gunbower v Elmore; Heathcote v North Bendigo; Mount Pleasant bye.
