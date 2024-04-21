Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

HDFNL Bombers fly to 3-0 with stunning win over Bulldogs

By Kieran Iles
Updated April 21 2024 - 1:38pm, first published 1:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Darren Howe

LEITCHVILLE-Gunbower coach Caitlyn Hamilton says the Bombers are intent on further improvement after catapulting to their third-straight win of the 2024 HDFNL netball season on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.