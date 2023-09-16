THEY call it 'the premiership quarter' for a reason.
And on Saturday, White Hills showed why the third quarter has become so synonymous with sporting and grand final success.
The Demons claimed their first HDFNL A-grade premiership since 2019 on the back of an astonishing third quarter burst.
Trailing an inspired Colbinabbin by one goal at half time, the Demons unleashed a blistering 20-8 quarter to turn the game on its head and take an 11-goal lead into the final term.
Try as they might, the Grasshoppers were unable to make any inroads in the last quarter, but were at least able to prevent the margin from further blowing out, as the Demons powered to a magnificent 57-46 flag win.
The catalyst was a set of half-time changes from coach Lauren Bowles, the most emphatic of which was the introduction of Olivia Treloar off the bench at goal shooter.
Treloar had an instant impact, slotting 14 goals for the quarter, before capping a potent half of netball with 10 more in the last.
Also telling were Karley Hynes' move from goal shooter to goal attack and that of Bridget Murray from wing defence into wing attack, also at half time.
Demons triple premiership coach Bowles said, as expected, nothing came easy against the adventurous Grasshoppers, who earned their grand final spot with a stirring upset preliminary final win over minor premiers Elmore.
"We always knew it was going to be tough .... and it was hot too; the conditions were certainly a factor in the game," she said.
"Credit to them, they gave us a scare, but the changes at half time really helped open up the game and open the court up a bit.
"(Olivia Treloar) was a game changer and I also thought bringing Karley out to goal attack and moving Bridget to wing attack sparked us.
"We were having a bit of trouble in our attack end; it was very congested.
"But making those changes helped us pull ahead.
"Colbinabbin brought some really great defence in the first half. I thought we did miss a lot of opportunities early, but I think that was nerves.
"We couldn't quite finish off our good work, but I knew that would change for us.
"We are not the type of team that happens to consistently and doesn't look to rectify things.
"So it was a matter of getting through the first half and resetting for a big second half."
A strength all season for the Demons, their versatility again proved an asset on grand final day.
Equally as effective as the second half changes in attack were those in defence, where goal defence and captain Molly Johnston switched positions with goal keeper Amy Morrissey.
"All nine players contributed evenly throughout the year and we used all nine today .... and they can play multiple positions," Bowles said.
"It's an awesome feeling, especially after last year," she added in reference to their 2022 grand final loss to Elmore.
"It never feels good losing a grand final, but you especially don't want to lose two years in a row.
"Colbinabbin are only young and I know they will really grow from this experience.
"For a lot of them, this is their first senior grand final."
The win was White Hills' third straight in grand finals played against Colbinabbin.
The Demons defeated the Grasshoppers in 2018 and '19, revenge for back-to-back defeats against their friendly foe in 2016 and '17.
One of three newcomers to White Hills' line-up this season alongside Hynes and Morrissey, Murray capped a brilliant grand final performance with a best on court medal.
Bowles said it was richly deserved.
"She had a beautiful game when she switched to wing attack, and I thought Liv (Treloar) really changed the game for us," she said.
"Between the two of them, one had to win the medal.
"But you know what, in a grand final, I wish they'd just take that award away because it's really a team effort."
As was the case in Colbinabbin's round 18 and qualifying final losses against the Demons, one poor quarter again proved the Grasshoppers' undoing.
It was that inconsistency that coach Jen McIntyre said had again come back to bite them.
"I was happy with our start, particularly as we have started poorly against them the last couple of weeks," she said.
"But the changes they made in the third quarter hurt us.
"We drew the last quarter (13-13), but by then they had probably taken the foot of the pedal a little bit.
"But we gave it everything we had.
"That third quarter, we just couldn't deal with two tall goalers. They are a quality team.
"We made the prelim last year and lost and we made the grand final this year, so it's onwards and upwards."
McIntyre felt three-time league medallist Olivia McEvoy was the pick of her players in centre and later at wing attack.
Young goalers Matilda McIntyre and Ella Kerlin were standouts in the first half and rarely missed a goal in the tricky conditions.
"I felt with Liv, she had finally shaken the flu she's had, she ran all day and sent some beautiful passes into our goalers with great vision," McIntyre said.
"I hope she's hanging around," she added in response to speculation the star midcourter was contemplating retirement.
In other grand finals, Elmore and Mount Pleasant both notched up premiership doubles, while Huntly and Lockington-Bamawm United snared one apiece.
The Bloods, led by best on court Sophie McLean at goal defence, claimed the A-reserve premiership with a 38-32 win over White Hills, and added the B-grade crown with a nail-biting 39-37 victory over the Demons.
The future is rosy at Mount Pleasant after the Blues claimed the 17-and-under and 15-and-under double with respective wins over Colbinabbin and Huntly.
The Hawks capped a second straight season of dominance with a 62-41 B-reserve win over White Hills, while Lockington-Bamawm United was the first team to grace the premiership dais after a 39-22 win over Leitchville-Gunbower in 13-and-under.
Best on court medallists: A-grade - Bridget Murray (White Hills); A-reserve - Sophie McLean (Elmore); B-grade - Jane Reid (Elmore); B-reserve - Nikita Matthews (Huntly); 17-and-under - Georgie Butler (Mount Pleasant); 15-and-under - Juliet Hogan (Mount Pleasant); 13-and-under - Taya Tamblyn (LBU).
