Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Preview

Panthers pick up from where they left off ahead of grand final rematch

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated April 24 2024 - 5:00pm, first published 3:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tough midfielder Ben Gregg has been in Marong's best players in both the Panthers' wins to start their LVFNL premiership defence. Picture by Darren Howe
Tough midfielder Ben Gregg has been in Marong's best players in both the Panthers' wins to start their LVFNL premiership defence. Picture by Darren Howe

TWO-time Loddon Valley league defending premier Marong has certainly picked up from where it left off last year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.