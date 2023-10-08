Brandyn Grenfell on move from Marong to Nyah Nyah West United

DUAL Marong premiership player and century goalkicker Brandyn Grenfell is leaving the Panthers and headed to the Central Murray league.
Nyah Nyah West United announced over the weekend it had signed the star full-forward who has been an unstoppable force inside Marong's forward 50 since joining the Panthers during the 2021 Loddon Valley league season.
Grenfell, who had initially re-signed with Marong for next year, played 41 games for the Panthers and kicked 303 goals at an average of 7.3.
Included in Grenfell's stint at the Panthers was setting a new Loddon Valley league record for the most goals in a home and away season with 143 in 2022, surpassing the previous benchmark of 140 that had been held by Bridgewater's Peter Collins since 1982.
Including finals Grenfell ended 2022 with 154 goals, he kicked 110 this year, while in his first season with the club he kicked 39 in six games.
Grenfell's 41 games for the Panthers included 12 where he kicked at least 10 goals.
He joins Nyah Nyah West United off the back of the Demons bowing out to Kerang in last month's CMFL preliminary final.
"We're obviously bitterly disappointed to see Brandyn go because you don't want to lose quality players like that," Marong coach Linton Jacobs said on Sunday.
"In terms of what he has been able to do for our club over the past couple of years, it's immeasurable and we're certainly very appreciative and grateful for the work he has put in with us.
"He has had a major impact on winning those two premierships and to kick a hundred goals in back-to-back years is a huge effort.
"He goes with our blessing and we wish him all the best... and you never know down the track, he may return at some stage."
Grenfell won the best on ground medal in the Panthers' 2022 grand final victory over Bridgewater when he booted nine goals in the 94-point win.
In last month's 16-point grand final win over Pyramid Hill to cap an unbeaten season for the Panthers Grenfell was the game's only multiple goalkicker with three, which included kicking the sealer in the final term.
"I'm sure the supporters and kids around the club will be disappointed to see him go; he certainly created some atmosphere and excitement to draw people to the footy on a Saturday," Jacobs said.
While the departure of Grenfell is a huge loss for the Panthers, they are still well stocked inside their front half with the trio of Kain Robins, Matt Riordan and Ryley Taylor who combined for 139 goals this year.
"We've still got plenty of avenues to goal and I don't think kicking a score will be an issue," Jacobs said.
"But the way we structure up we like to have that third tall alongside Kain and Matt, so we're in some discussions in regards to trying to lock someone in and, hopefully, we get that done in the next week or so.
"We know it's tough to replace a 100-goal player, but in terms of our structure we'd like to get that type of player in."
Meanwhile, after coaching Marong's reserves to this year's premiership Carl Thiesz has got an opportunity at senior level with reigning Maryborough-Castlemaine District league premiers Harcourt.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.