Penna set to leave city council: 'I'm quite sure I've had an impact'

Greater Bendigo councillor Greg Penna has decided not to run in looming local council elections.
The first term councillor confirmed his plans six months out from the polls.
Cr Penna said he wanted to divide his time between other priorities.
"I'm 74 and I've got too many things I want to achieve before my use-by date," Cr Penna said.
That included his business, travel and a slew of motor vehicle restoration projects.
The Bendigo-born and raised man said he would leave the council table happy he had been no-one's puppet.
"I'm quite sure I've had an impact. It has been a different style than the average," Cr Penna said.
He thanked ratepayers for their faith in him.
Cr Penna was one of three councillors elected to represent the Eppalock ward in 2020. The ward stretched from Bendigo East through Flora Hill and out to Heathcote.
It is not yet clear how many of the eight other serving councillors will stand for re-election.
Some have juggled their council service with health battles or new jobs. Others were preparing for their next big challenges.
That includes deputy mayor Cr Matthew Evans.
He revealed in December that he would take on Labor's Lisa Chesters for the federal seat of Bendigo as the Liberal Party's candidate.
He and all other Bendigo councillors were contacted for this story.
Councillors were considering their futures as the council itself launched election preparations.
The city is organising information and training sessions for members of the public interested in standing for public office and expects to confirm dates soon.
Cr Margaret O'Rourke recommends anyone thinking of standing for election to read a draft good governance framework that the council had just released for public consultation.
"It might answer some questions about what a councillor actually does ... there's a lot of community expectations about what our roles actually are and what our roles are not," Cr O'Rourke said at a recent council meeting.
Many councillors were urging people interested in standing to get in touch.
"If you're considering it, I'm open to catching up and answering any questions you may have," Cr David Fagg said in a recent social media post.
