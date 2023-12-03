Bendigo Advertiser
Monday, 4 December 2023
Deputy mayor Matt Evans endorsed as next Liberal candidate for Bendigo

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated December 4 2023 - 7:00am, first published 5:00am
Liberal MP Sarah Henderson and newly endorsed candidate for Bendigo Matthew Evans. Picture by Jenny Denton
The Liberal Party has announced City of Greater Bendigo Deputy Mayor Matthew Evans has been endorsed as a candidate for the federal seat of Bendigo.

