Samantha wields this 'cannon' on the bowling green. You can too

The veranda at the Eaglehawk Bowling Club is normally reserved for spectators, but every Monday morning players gather there with a custom-made "cannon" to fire bowls down the green.
The people with intellectual and physical disabilities play bowls are using a specially made chute that allows them to bowl without needing to get down to the green.
Samantha Beasley, who has been coming to the All Abilities Bowls Program for three or four years, says the program provides her with a fun and competitive outing where she can hang out with her friends.
"We can just come here and have a bit of fun," Ms Beasley said.
"It's just a really good environment to be around with your friends."
When the Eaglehawk Bowling Club started their disability program around ten years ago, they fielded complaints from other members about the damage the wheelchairs were doing to the playing field.
"When there's ruts and holes, the bowls do silly things, and people get very angry," Eaglehawk Bowls Club treasurer, Stephen Piercy said.
In addition to the damage to the green, the traditional way of playing bowls was difficult for people with limited control over their arms.
"They couldn't do it because they couldn't use their arms or had very limited use of their arms," Mr Piercy said.
Mr Piercy said he could see players getting frustrated by the limitations of the traditional game.
"I said, 'We've got to think of a way to try and make them enjoy it more.' The way it was going, none of them would be coming back because it was just too hard."
Mr Piercy got into contact with Bowls Australia, who recommended using a PVC tube to direct bowls from the veranda next to the green.
"So we went out to wherever - Bunnings or Fitzy's or somewhere - and bought one tube, which is one of those [still in use]."
Players place the bowls in the top of the tube, rather than needing to reach down the ground.
They call it "the cannon".
Mr Piercy has considered the possibility of running the program two days a week, but with the club currently run by volunteers, he's not sure it would be feasible.
"Sometimes I feel as though it could be like a snowball. It hasn't actually eventuated like that," he said.
As far as Mr Piercy knows, the program is the only one of its kind in Victoria.
Bowls Australia couldn't say for certain that Eaglehawk's initiative is the only one in Victoria, but they acknowledged that it is, at the very least, extremely rare.
Bowls Australia has All Abilities Kits, but said that only one other club in Victoria has purchased it since 2020.
The All Abilities Triples Championship will be held on Monday, 29 April.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.