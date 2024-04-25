Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Bendigo Community
Photos

Samantha wields this 'cannon' on the bowling green. You can too

Georgina Sebar
By Georgina Sebar
April 26 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Beasley
Samantha Beasley

The veranda at the Eaglehawk Bowling Club is normally reserved for spectators, but every Monday morning players gather there with a custom-made "cannon" to fire bowls down the green.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgina Sebar

Georgina Sebar

Journalist

Journalist at the Bendigo Advertiser. Email me at georgina.sebar@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.