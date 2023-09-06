Golf program breaking down barriers for people with disabilities

People living with disabilities had the chance to give golf a go on Wednesday at Neangar Park Golf Club, with a special program designed by Sports Focus, Golf Australia and local disability service providers.
The gala day aimed to break down barriers to golfing, with an emphasis on social interaction and teambuilding.
Sports Focus project coordinator Jasmine Noske said the organisation strived to tailor activities to suit the needs of participants.
"We have consulted with the providers about what activities would work best for their clients, and have worked with Golf Australia to obtain modified equipment to deliver golf in a way that is more inclusive of all abilities," she said.
"Without the development of these partnerships, we wouldn't have been able to deliver such a tailored experience for the participants."
Sessions were delivered by PGA Professional Dean Dixon using plastic equipments and tennis balls.
The program was funded by the state government's Together More Active grant scheme, which allowed for participants to undertake a four-week block of introduction to golf free of charge.
