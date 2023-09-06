Golf program breaking down barriers for people with disabilities

Bendigo Advertiser
Neangar Park, Sports Focus host golf gala day for people with disabilities

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated September 7 2023 - 9:51am, first published 9:20am
People living with disabilities had the chance to give golf a go on Wednesday at Neangar Park Golf Club, with a special program designed by Sports Focus, Golf Australia and local disability service providers.

