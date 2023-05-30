The Eaglehawk Bowling Club's All Abilities Pairs Championships concluded on Monday afternoon.
Over the past month, 25 plus bowlers have competed in the tournament, which allowed people with disabilities to participate in the sport.
"The goal is to be inclusive for all people, whatever your abilities or inabilities," Eaglehawk Bowling Club's Con O'Shea said.
"We were pleased with how the tournament went - it was a successful four weeks."
For anyone who attended, one of the most noticeable items of the tournament was the tubes that have since been dubbed "the cannons" built for the participants to roll their bowls down.
"One of our members built them, and we don't know anyone else who uses something similar in Australia, so it's unique to Eaglehawk," O'Shea said.
"Their water pipes which the bowls fit into, and the person in their wheelchair can be on the bank of the green, allowing them to put their bowl in and away it goes."
