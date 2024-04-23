Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

BFNL: Kangaroo Flat finding its footing under new coach Michael Ellings

NS
By Nathan Spicer
April 23 2024 - 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kangaroo Flat's Campbell Smith assesses his options downfield. Picture by Adam Bourke
Kangaroo Flat's Campbell Smith assesses his options downfield. Picture by Adam Bourke

You always remember your first win, and on Saturday, new Kangaroo Flat coach Michael Ellings brought up his maiden victory in a senior coaching gig.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.