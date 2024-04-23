BFNL: Kangaroo Flat finding its footing under new coach Michael Ellings

You always remember your first win, and on Saturday, new Kangaroo Flat coach Michael Ellings brought up his maiden victory in a senior coaching gig.
It lifted any early season pressure hovering over Dower Park after a disappointing post-quarter-time fadeout in round one to premiership favourites Sandhurst.
The 20.13 (133) to 12.6 (78) triumph against a more than competitive Maryborough allows Ellings and his coaching staff to continue implementing and developing their new game plan without the looming worry of when a first win will arrive.
Speaking to the Bendigo Advertiser, Ellings said he was satisfied to see some of his pre-season plans beginning to take shape on the field.
"We were really happy with our performance,"
"Offensively, some of the things we've been working on came to the fore, which was pleasing to see after we fell away when Sandhurst applied the heat the week before.
"However, defensively, it's still probably not at the level I want it to be, but that's an ongoing process."
As Ellings alluded to, one of the more pleasing aspects was how the Roos were able to bounce back in areas they were smashed in seven days earlier against Sandhurst.
Far more experienced midfields will be pumped by the Dragons on-ball brigade in 2024, but on that night, only Luke Ellings and skipper Ethan Roberts really dug in for the Roos.
At Princes Park, nine Roos players had 20 or more possessions.
"We still lost clearances in key parts of the ground, but I was really pleased with our ability to get our style of footy going from the start," Ellings said.
"Our midfielder's offensive game was solid, and our defensive work was much better than the week before."
The decision to move Harry Whitty back into the midfield after spending week one down forward proved pivotal as he produced a best-on-ground performance.
Whitty collected 33 disposals, laid six tackles, had five clearances and kicked three majors.
After needing another week to get back to full fitness, Kyle Symons also moved back into the coalface and was just as influential.
Symons had 27 disposals, four clearances, ten inside 50s and kicked two goals.
Alongside his brother Dion, those three received huge wraps from Ellings.
"Through the pre-season, the Symons brothers have been really strong and barely missed a session, so I think Saturday was a culmination of their efforts," Ellings said.
"Dion didn't have a lot of possessions (17), but when he did have the footy, he used it really well and provided us with some grunt on the flanks.
"Kyle probably wasn't quite ready to run through the middle in round one, but he told me pre-game he was right to go, and he played his role to a tee.
"Harry (Whitty) has played inside midfield before, and he gives us some stability there.
"He takes pressure off Luke (Ellings) and Ethan (Roberts), which frees them up a bit."
Recruit Joshua Halsall made his debut for the club and looked impressive, racking up 28 touches.
Halsall is quality on the outside and will continue to play on the wing and be trialled off half-back.
The Roos welcome South Bendigo to Dower Park in round three.
