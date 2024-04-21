Bendigo Advertisersport
Roos rebound from defeat to score first win of BFNL season

By Richard Jones
Updated April 21 2024 - 12:05pm, first published 12:02pm
Ben Savy kicked two goals for Kangaroo Flat against Maryborough.
Kangaroo Flat unleashed a 10-goal last half burst to sink home side Maryborough by 55 points in their BFNL clash at Princes Park on Saturday.

