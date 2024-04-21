Roos rebound from defeat to score first win of BFNL season

Kangaroo Flat unleashed a 10-goal last half burst to sink home side Maryborough by 55 points in their BFNL clash at Princes Park on Saturday.
The home side defenders were unable to shut down the Roos' attacking players with 13 individual goalkickers pencilled in on the Kangaroo Flat scoresheet.
But it was a reasonably even first half. The accurate Princes Park Pies had seven goals from eight scoring shots on the scoreboard by half-time with Kangaroo Flat's lead just 23 points at the long break.
However that was the end of the joy for home club supporters.
Four goals to two from the Flat in the third term followed up by a six-goal burst with the wind in the final quarter sank the Magpies.
First of all Angus Grant, Toby Roberts and Lachlan Dalziel were all on target in the third term as the Roos stretched their lead.
And then their six majors with the wind favouring the scoreboard end ensured the Roos would register their first win for the 2024 season: 20.13 (133) to 12.6 (78).
Early on the Magpies stuck with the Roos and, as was the case in the Good Friday clash at Castlemaine, they were competitive in the first half.
They trailed by just seven points at the first change as Joel Swatton, co-coach Coby Perry and Robbie Castiglia all nailed majors at the scoreboard end.
But the Roos' open forward line wasn't completely shut down. Kyle Symons, Hudson Bourke and Harry Whitty, with an accurate long snap, were all on target for the Flat.
Fraser Russell, who was Maryborough's main target up forward, landed a great running major followed up by Cody Nyhuis who capped off a chain of handballs as he ran into an open goalmouth.
That handed the home side a 7.1 to 6.4 lead but the Roos responded with majors to Ben Savy, Angus Grant and Toby Roberts - deep into time-on - to snatch a 23-point lead by half-time.
And then the Roos ran right away from the Pies. With Toby Roberts (2) and Lachlan Dalziel on target Kangaroo Flat bounded away.
The only bright light for Maryborough in the third quarter was an excellent snap from Kaian Constable at the 27-minute mark.
It was the Roos powered home with a six-goal final term.
Luke Ellings snagged one of the goals-of-the-day as he hit the deck inside the goal square, regained his feet and still managed to scramble through a Kangaroo Flat major.
Another highlight was still to come. Key Roos defender Justin Bateson soared high right in the middle of Princes Park to haul in the mark-of-the-day.
Maryborough still had a little left in the tank. Fraser Russell led out strongly from the town end goal square.
He pulled in a pass and calmly slotted his fourth goal of the day - the individual highest tally on the day from either side.
In the visitors' rooms straight after the game Flat coach Michael Ellings made special mention of the contributions Kyle and Dion Symons and Harry Whitty had made in the victory away from home: an important first victory for the Roos in the 2024 season.
