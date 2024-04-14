BFNL: Sandhurst romp home over young Kangaroo Flat outfit

Under the bright lights of Dower Park, Sandhurst put on a show of ruthless efficiency.
The pre-season premiership favourites sieved through Kangaroo Flat after quarter-time to record a 25.21 (171) to 4.5 (29) victory.
In stark contrast to the other two matches played on Saturday (Eaglehawk vs Golden Square and Strathfieldsaye vs South Bendigo), the Dragons looked primed for round one.
Albeit against a developing outfit, the Dragon's ball movement appears miles ahead of other contenders (barring Gisborne, who had the bye) at this early stage of 2024.
Having come so close last year, Dragons co-coach Ashley Connick wants his forwards to get quicker and cleaner look-ins in 2024, and the reward for that was evident on Saturday night.
"I was very pleased with our ball movement," Connick said.
"Our forward 50 entry efficiency is something we're striving to get a lot better at, and the numbers from Saturday show we are improving.
"We've got a long way to go, but 46 scoring shots from 70 entries is off the charts efficient."
Star recruit Fergus Greene nailed six majors, but it was the focus the Roos defence put into him that excites Connick.
At times, Greene was going up against three defenders, leaving his teammates free to roam.
With less focus on them, Lachlan Wright (three goals) and Cobi Maxted (two goals) have shown great signs throughout the pre-season matches and on Saturday.
"We've got Lachlan Wright, Cobi Maxted, Joel Wharton and Lachlan Tardrew when he's down there, and they all benefited from the focus on Fergus," Connick said.
"If you want to try and zone of and help your teammate that's playing on Ferg it might cost you with the other guys.
"To win the premiership, you need six dangerous forwards, and we made a good start on Saturday night."
After an injury-plagued 2023, Joel Wharton looked like his old self, kicking three goals and four behinds.
"He (Wharton) was back to the dangerous Joel Wharton at his best from a couple of years ago," Connick said.
"He had three separate injuries last year that ruined his season, but he's put a lot of work in and had a faultless pre-season."
It wasn't all smooth sailing for the Dragons, who were challenged heavily in the first term.
Both sides stuck 20 tackles in the opening stanza, with the Dragons kicking three goals to one in a promising quarter for the young Flat outfit.
However, they couldn't keep up with their seasoned opponents as Sandhurst blew their lead out to 71 points by the main break.
"As usual, the first quarter of a new season, they were up and about, and their pressure was really good," Connick said.
"But we had a focus at quarter time to keep our intensity at the same level and see if they can sustain theirs.
"We began the second term well, were able to get a gap and snare the momentum which we maintained for the rest of the game."
The first real test for the Dragons comes next Saturday against Gisborne at the QEO.
Connick is hopeful that co-coach Bryce Curnow will be fit enough to return after playing a half in the reserves.
