Mean Machine show strength of character in win over reigning LVFNL premiers

BRIDGEWATER co-coach Caz Wood has praised her players' response to a tight round one loss, after a strong follow-up in a stirring win over Maiden Gully YCW on Saturday.
The Mean Machine became the first team to defeat last season's premiers in 2024, scoring a convincing and well put together 53-34 at Marist College.
It was the perfect reply to a two-goal loss in their season-opener against Newbridge.
Wood, who is sharing the coaching duties this season with on-court leader Olivia Collicoat, said improved execution across the court from their week one performance had made plenty of difference against the Eagles, who have entered the season with a nearly all new-look line-up to the one that won last year's premiership.
She further hailed her players' work rate in the lead-up to Saturday.
"Our conversion of goals was a major factor. We had a lot of turnovers (against Newbridge) which we just didn't convert and really hurt us on the scoreboard," Wood said.
"The girls practiced all week and got another run on the track. I would say they got a bit hungry. They came out with a bit more intent.
"That really shone through. Once we got into our rhythm, we really settled in and played some good netball.
"We got a couple of quick turnovers early in the game and from there we just kept building.
"We converted a minimum of six turnovers each quarter, which was a really pleasing effort.
"I thought we really put the hard yards in during the week and it paid off."
A confidence-boosting win was powered by strong performances at opposite ends of the court by goal shooter Dannielle Flood and star defensive recruit Carly Van Den Heuvel, who has started her first season in the LVFNL in exceptional form.
"Once Danni got settled, she really delivered some great shooting for us, which made all the effort from the girls down the defensive end count by finishing it off," Wood said.
"And Carly again was outstanding in defence. Her and Kirsten Galea really made it hard for them to get it into their goalers, who had a bit of height."
It was a true test of character for the Mean Machine, who have already been dealt a few hiccups early in the season.
Ash Bowen, who missed the round one clash against Newbridge while recovering from a knee injury, was again absent after going down at training during the week, while co-coach Olivia Collicoat will continue to be absent over the next few weeks on her honeymoon.
"We will continue to use Demi Broadbent in the midcourt while Liv is away and she is doing a great job," Wood said.
"We also have Avril Price in there in the midcourt. She's strong, delivers the ball well into the goalers and really puts the pressure on down the court.
"But she may be out for a week as she sprained her ankle (on Saturday).
"We're a little bit injury-prone at the minute, but we do have some good depth in the B-grade as well."
I thought we really put the hard yards in during the week and it paid off- Caz Wood
A good day all-round for Bridgewater included a B-grade win, a draw in C-grade and junior victories in 15-and-under and 13-and-under.
The club's 17-and-unders, who are the reigning premiers, lost by one goal.
Fifth on the ladder after two rounds, Bridgewater will clash with Inglewood this Saturday, with the Blues aiming to rebound from a loss to Bears Lagoon-Serpentine.
Wood will be counting on a continuation of the determination and effort that marked the Mean Machine's preparation and performance against the Eagles.
"Obviously with a few absences, we will rely on our B-graders to step up again," she said.
"We'll see how Avril pulls up.
"Apart from that we'll look for our goalers to keep converting most of our centre passes."
In other weekend games, Pyramid Hill climbed to the top of the ladder as the only 2-0 team in the competition following a 50-11 win over Calivil United (0-2).
Bears Lagoon-Serpentine (1-1) scored its first win since 2019 with a 67-21 victory against Inglewood (0-1), and Marong (1-1) overcame Newbridge (1-1) in a 37-35 thriller.
Mitiamo (1-0) had the bye.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.