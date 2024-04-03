LVFNL 2024 season netball preview: PYRAMID HILL

PYRAMID Hill is looking to go another step or two further this year after finishing fourth and securing their first finals win in six years last season.
In fact, the Bulldogs' finals appearance in 2023 was their first since their last premiership season in 2017.
They appear well placed to do even better this season, having lost just one of last season's A-grade players in 2017 premiership captain Gabby Kennedy, while bolstering their line-up with key recruits at opposite ends of the court and the return of some former Bulldogs players.
Added to the likes of premiership players Gemma Scott, Jess Holdstock and Abbey Dingwall, and young gun Imogen Broad, the Bulldogs look to have only strengthened.
A good gauge of just how much they have improved will come in rounds three and four against two teams with similar top-three ambitions to the Bulldogs, Marong and Bridgewater, followed by Mitiamo in round five.
At the top, Chelsea Emmerson has taken on the coaching role, replacing Gemma Scott, who remains as a key player.
How are you shaping a week and a half out from the start of the 2024 season?
"Obviously we are all done with our practice matches now. We played Huntly, Cohuna and also Boort in the gala day that Pyramid Hill hosted. We didn't get to play with the full group - unfortunately, we never had everyone available. But we have been able to recruit a couple of extra players this year and they look good."
Who are those recruits?
We have been able to recruit players in key positions at both ends of the court. Darci Tierney, who previously played at Birchip-Watchem, is a goaler and we also have a new defender in Aleesha Flanagan, from Nyah Nyah West United. She previously played at the club a while ago. We have also picked up her sister Gemma."
Have you lost anyone from your A-grade line-up which finished fourth last year?
"Only Gabby Kennedy, through injury, otherwise we've kept everyone around. Gabby pretty much missed the last half of last year. We still have (last year's coach) Gemma Scott playing, Jess Holdstock, Imogen Broad, Amber Angel and Abbey Dingwall and we have Bec McKnight back after having a baby. She was previously in A-grade. We also have Teagan Stewart, who was previously an under-17 player with Pyramid Hill, and is returning to play seniors.
Has anyone in particular had a strong pre-season?
"Abbey Dingwall is looking really fit - the fittest in years. She had a really great game in the practice match on gala day. She's been training hard in Geelong. She will play a lot of goal defence this year."
Finals is obviously an aim again this year. Where do you see yourselves slotting in to the five?
"I'd definitely like to crack top-three this year. We finished fourth last year and I think we'll have a better side this year. I'd be pretty disappointed if we didn't do better than last year. Having that key goaler now and key defender will free up Imogen (Broad) to play more back in the midcourt, instead of being a defender. I think that will really help. She played goal keeper a lot last year, but for her own game, it suits her being a midcourter and having the run of the court, instead of being tied up in the one third."
On a personal level, how are you finding coaching the A-grade team?
"I've done the C-grade and junior coaching roles before, but so far I have found it quite good. We've got quite a good social feel to it. We had a meet and greet day back in January and we're really picking up the social atmosphere and culture around the club. That's been a big focus for me. We did have a few girls come to our trials, who were originally uncommitted, but they have said 'yes, we want to play for you'. That's a positive sign."
How do you assess your early draw?
"We have Bears Lagoon-Serpentine in round one and then Calvil in round two. They will be interesting match-ups. Serp is always a difficult one, we don't exactly know what to expect. Calivil sounds like they have lost a few and will be pretty young. With a lot of familiar faces (at Pyramid Hill) and adding a few more to the mix, we'll just concentrate on more team play. Hopefully we train a lot more as a group this year, which has probably lacked a bit in recent years due to the spread of the players."
SEASON FIXTURE
ROUND 1 - April 13
v BL-Serpentine (a)
ROUND 2 - April 20
v Calivil United (h)
ROUND 3 - April 27
v Marong (a)
ROUND 4 - May 4
v Bridgewater (h)
ROUND 5 - May 11
v Mitiamo (a)
ROUND 6 - May 18
Bye
ROUND 7 - May 25
v Newbridge (h)
ROUND 8 - June 1
v Inglewood (a)
ROUND 9 - June 15
v Maiden Gully YCW (a)
ROUND 10 - June 22
v BL-Serpentine (h)
ROUND 11 - June 29
v Calivil United (a)
ROUND 12 - July 6
v Marong (h)
ROUND 13 - July 13
v Bridgewater (a)
ROUND 14 - July 20
v Mitiamo (h)
ROUND 15 - July 27
Bye
ROUND 16 - August 3
v Newbridge (a)
ROUND 17 - August 10
v Inglewood (h)
ROUND 18 - August 17
v Maiden Gully YCW (h)
