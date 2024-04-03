Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

LVFNL 2024 season netball preview: PYRAMID HILL

By Kieran Iles
April 3 2024 - 12:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After spending plenty of time in defence last season, Imogen Broad will be a more permanent fixture back in the midcourt for the Bulldogs this LVFNL netball season.
After spending plenty of time in defence last season, Imogen Broad will be a more permanent fixture back in the midcourt for the Bulldogs this LVFNL netball season.

PYRAMID Hill is looking to go another step or two further this year after finishing fourth and securing their first finals win in six years last season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.