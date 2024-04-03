LVFNL 2024 season netball preview: PYRAMID HILL

"I'd definitely like to crack top-three this year. We finished fourth last year and I think we'll have a better side this year. I'd be pretty disappointed if we didn't do better than last year. Having that key goaler now and key defender will free up Imogen (Broad) to play more back in the midcourt, instead of being a defender. I think that will really help. She played goal keeper a lot last year, but for her own game, it suits her being a midcourter and having the run of the court, instead of being tied up in the one third."