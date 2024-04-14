Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

LVFNL Maroons make bold opening-round statement against Mean Machine

By Kieran Iles
Updated April 14 2024 - 12:54pm, first published 12:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Adam Bourke

NEWBRIDGE has fired an early warning shot to the rest of the LVFNL netball competition, stunning Bridgewater by 11-goals in Saturday's season opener.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.