LVFNL Maroons make bold opening-round statement against Mean Machine

NEWBRIDGE has fired an early warning shot to the rest of the LVFNL netball competition, stunning Bridgewater by 11-goals in Saturday's season opener.
The Maroons, brilliantly led by goaler Morgan McCormick and recruit Hayley Martiniello, led at every change en route to a 37-26 victory at Bridgewater.
A stirring performance provided new Maroons co-coach Kristy Gandy with a winning debut.
Gandy has joined Selina Holland as joint leaders at Riverside Park this season.
Fifth last year after being eliminated in the first week of finals, Newbridge has made no secret of its intention to rise up the ladder in 2024.
To that end, Saturday's victory was the perfect building block.
Holland credited a solid pre-season as instrumental in the win.
"I just thought getting a solid few months together as a group had us well prepared," she said.
"We made non-stop changes throughout the quarters to give us fresh legs and all the changes seemed to work seamlessly.
"But credit to the girls for putting in the hard work before the season."
Holland praised big performances from McCormick and Martiniello, who combined brilliantly in the midcourt with Sarah McClusky and the returning Rachel Pettifer, who is back in maroon and white following a couple of BFNL seasons with Golden Square.
"Hayley played centre in the first half and then wing defence in the second, which was probably the pivotal change," she said.
"(Mean Machine co-coach) Olivia Collicoat was playing wing attack and was a bit speedy, so we thought we needed to shut down her drive in the attacking end, and Hayley matched her for speed.
"That made it a bit harder for them and really helped us stretch that lead out.
"She's a very handy pick-up, especially with Rach Pettifer coming back into the midcourt, alongside Sarah McClusky.
"The three of them rotate really well. Fingers crossed they continue it through the year."
Credit to the girls for putting in the hard work before the season- Maroons coach Selina Holland
A dour defensive struggle in the first half evolved into a more free-flowing contest in the second half.
Holland said the win would provide her players with plenty of confidence for the weeks and months ahead.
"There were some very promising signs; hopefully we continue that into next week against Marong," she said.
"They're a bit of an unknown with so many new players."
The Panthers will be aiming to rebound strongly after losing to Mitiamo by 38 goals at Malone Park.
A slick Superoos showed why they are regarded as strong premiership contenders with a convincing 76-38 victory.
For Mitiamo, goal shooter Carly Scholes and fast, young wing attack Alicia Hay were the standouts of a strong team-wide effort.
Superoos coach Jen Wilson praised a clinical performance by the Superoos, who are aiming to go one better, after finishing runners-up to Maiden Gully YCW in 2022 and 2023.
"The girls really hit the ground running. There are some things we can improve on, but it was a great start," she said.
"Carly Scholes shot beautifully and Alicia Hay fed the ball well into the ring and drove well and was great defensively.
"I did say (in pre-season) that her fitness had improved and being another year older and more mature in the game is sure to be of benefit to her.
"The first quarter set us up (16-6); we got a good jump on them. It was something like seven or eight nil before they got a chance to get on the board.
"They did improve as the game went on. They are a relatively new side by the looks, so there will be improvement to come.
"But what we do have is stability. The girls have played with each other a lot. It's a pleasure to watch them as they know where each other is going to be and if they are in a bit of a spot of bother, they know someone has their backs."
The Superoos will be out of action until April 27, when they play Maiden Gully YCW, due to a round two bye.
Wilson said her side would remain active with a practice match scheduled this Thursday night against Eaglehawk, which defeated Golden Square by 11 goals on Saturday, but also has a bye next weekend.
"That will be a nice hit-out for us and keep us in the swing of things," she said.
In other games, a new-look Maiden Gully YCW opened its premiership defence with a solid 58-36 win, while Pyramid Hill outlasted a much-improved Bears Lagoon-Serpentine 60-45.
Inglewood had the bye and will make its first appearance this season next weekend against the Bears at Inglewood.
