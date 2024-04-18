Bendigo Advertiser
Wood back at Wade Street as new coach of Golden Square in BDCA

Luke West
By Luke West
April 18 2024 - 3:21pm
Tim Wood has been appointed the new coach of Golden Square Cricket Club. Picture by GSCC
Tim Wood has been appointed the new coach of Golden Square Cricket Club. Picture by GSCC

TIM WOOD is returning to Golden Square Cricket Club as the Bulldogs' new coach for the 2024-25 Bendigo District Cricket Association season.

Sports reporter

