Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra
Photos

Square's golden day as Bulldogs win BDCA second XI flag at QEO

March 17 2024 - 6:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Golden Square's Connor Miller plays a shot to the off-side during his knock of 40 n.o. against White Hills in the second XI grand final on Sunday. Picture by Darren Howe
Golden Square's Connor Miller plays a shot to the off-side during his knock of 40 n.o. against White Hills in the second XI grand final on Sunday. Picture by Darren Howe

GOLDEN Square has captured the Bendigo District Cricket Association's second XI premiership.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.