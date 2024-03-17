Square's golden day as Bulldogs win BDCA second XI flag at QEO

GOLDEN Square has captured the Bendigo District Cricket Association's second XI premiership.
The Bulldogs denied White Hills back-to-back flags by beating the Demons by six wickets in the weekend's grand final at the QEO.
Golden Square successfully chased down White Hills' 157 as it answered with 4-158 to cap a finals series in which it won the premiership from fourth position.
White Hills' 157 after winning the toss on Saturday featured 43 from No.3 Nick Wallace.
Wallace batted for 106 balls in what was a Demons' innings with plenty of starts, but the Bulldogs were able to constantly take wickets to keep the pressure on.
Apart from Wallace the Demons had five players dismissed between 15 and 23 as that one big score to potentially push the score up to 200 went begging.
All six Golden Square bowlers used took a wicket led by vice-captain Jamie Bysouth's 3-34 with his 14.2 overs of spin.
Golden Square's successful run chase on Sunday featured an unbroken partnership of 80 between Connor Miller and Will Bowles that navigated the Bulldogs to victory.
Coming together at 4-78, Miller (40 n.o.) and Bowles (45 n.o.) patiently ticked the runs off until surpassing the Demons in the 70th over, with the pair facing a combined 244 balls.
Miller faced 115 balls and Bowles 129, while earlier opener and captain Mat Christie struck seven boundaries in making 39.
Left-arm spinner Linc Jacobs (2-52) took two of the four wickets for the Demons from 28.4 overs.
Eaglehawk won a thrilling third XI grand final against Bendigo United by three wickets with four balls to spare.
The Hawks answered the Redbacks' 5-189 with 7-191 at Harry Trott Oval.
Mark Di Fede's 70 n.o. was the backbone of Bendigo United's innings after the Redbacks were sent into bat on Saturday.
DiFede spent 101 balls at the crease, while skipper Andy Nisbet was the leading wicket-taker for the Hawks with 2-37.
Eaglehawk opening bowler Mathan Desai's 10 overs were economical as he finished with 1-17.
In reply the Hawks' chase went down to the wire, with the pair of Brett McGlashan and Nisbet guiding Eaglehawk to victory.
The Hawks had been 7-156 in the 45th over when Nisbet joined McGlashan at the crease.
McGlashan's 26 n.o. included hitting the winning runs with a boundary off Adrian Cronin (1-32), while Nisbet was 6 n.o. when the flag was won.
Earlier, opener Jordan Lea compiled 70 off 127 balls with nine boundaries as the Hawks won their first third XI flag since 2018.
Gerard Malan's 3-36 were the best bowling figures for the Redbacks, who lost the third XI grand final for the second year in a row.
It was a reversal of results in the under-18 grand final as Bendigo United defeated Eaglehawk.
The Redbacks prevailed by seven wickets at Weeroona Oval to win their second under-18 flag in three seasons.
Bendigo United's decision to bowl first reaped rewards as the Redbacks dismissed the Hawks for just 86 led by 4-13 off 9.5 overs from Hugh Behrens.
Oliver McMurray (34) and Xavier Grant (25) scored the bulk of the runs for the Hawks.
The Redbacks needed just 24.2 overs to chase their target down, answering with 3-89.
Behrens capped a superb all-round game to finish 38 n.o. with he and Gus Hay (22 n.o.) sharing in an unbroken partnership of 53.
Strathdale-Maristians claimed the fourth XI premiership with a 1-run win over Kangaroo Flat at Beischer Park.
The Suns made 239 on Saturday before bowling Kangaroo Flat out for 238 on Sunday. No.3 Jack McCullough (100 n.o.) scored an unbeaten century for the Suns.
Despite finishing on the bottom of the ladder, Arnold is the Upper Loddon Cricket Association premier.
Having finished fourth in the four-team competition and then upsetting top side Kingower in their semi-final, the Redbacks knocked over Wedderburn in Saturday's grand final at Boort.
Arnold (6-109) defeated Wedderburn (7-92).
The Redbacks have now captured two of the past three premierships, while Wedderburn has suffered back-to-back grand final defeats after also losing last year to Kingower.
Top performers:
Arnold - Bat: Cameron Dale (45 n.o.), Heath Lock (31 n.o.). Ball: Michael Dale (3-9), Heath Lock (2-32).
Wedderburn - Bat: Luke Holt (36), Matthew Lockhart (15 n.o.). Ball: James Van de Wetering (3-41), Steven Giorlando (1-11).
