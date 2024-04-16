All-rounder Smith claims Golden Square first XI awards double

ALL-ROUNDER Liam Smith has claimed Golden Square Cricket Club's first XI double of both the Scott Johnson Medal and Ian Phillips club champion award.
The Scott Johnson Medal, which honours the Bulldogs' games record-holder, is voted on 3-2-1 by the umpires and opposition captains.
Smith earned both the Scott Johnson Medal and Ian Phillips club champion award for a season in which he led the Bulldogs in runs with 439 at an average of 39.9, while also taking 24 wickets an average of 22.3 with his left-arm spin.
Golden Square celebrated three premierships across the 2023-24 BDCA season - second XI, women's first XI and under-14.
GOLDEN SQUARE CRICKET CLUB AWARDS
FIRST XI
Scott Johnson Medal (best and fairest) - Liam Smith.
Ian Phillips club champion (votes) - Liam Smith.
Batting average/aggregate - Liam Smith, 439 runs @ 39.90.
Bowling average/aggregate - Scott Trollope, 25 wickets @ 17.72.
Fielding award - Liam Smith, 11 dismissals.
WOMENS FIRST XI
Best and fairest - Tammy Norquay.
Club champion - Sarah Mannes.
Batting average/aggregate - Tammy Norquay, 724 runs @ 103.43.
Bowling average - Megan Baird, 14 wickets @ 6.93.
Bowling aggregate - Sarah Mannes, 19 wickets.
Fielding award - Sarah Perry, 12 dismissals.
SECOND XI
Best and fairest - Mat Christie.
John Bennetts' club champion - Mat Christie.
Batting average/aggregate - Mat Christie, 554 runs @ 50.36.
Bowling average - Luke Baird, 20 wickets @ 12.25.
Bowling average - Jamie Bysouth, 41 wickets.
Fielding award - Tom McKinley, 12 dismissals.
WOMENS SECOND XI
Best and fairest - Chrissy Hartney.
Club champion - Chrissy Hartney.
Batting average/aggregate - Chrissy Hartney, 256 runs @ 256.00.
Bowling average/aggregate - Katelyn Williams, 8 wickets @ 17.5.
Fielding awards - Linda Kristiansen and Tarn West, 3 dismissals.
THIRD XI
Best and fairest - Brad Perrow.
Ian Kellett club champion - Jason Johnson.
Batting average/aggregate - Jason Johnson, 274 runs @ 34.25.
Bowling average/aggregate - Aaron Sims, 16 wickets @ 14.13.
Bowling aggregate - Reece Fitzpatrick, 16 wickets.
FOURTH XI
Best and fairest - Paul Govett.
Club champion - Paul Govett.
Batting average/aggregate - Paul Govett, 303 runs @ 75.75.
Bowling average/aggregate - Basant Sharma, 6 wickets @ 12.00.
Bowling aggregate - Paul Govett and Callum Miller-Govett, 6 wickets.
Fielding award - Euan Flood, William Donnelly and Callum Miller-Govett, 5 dismissals.
CLUB AWARDS
Haydn Pearce Memorial Award - Mat Christie, 609 runs.
Bruce Hetherington Memorial Award - William Bowles.
Club person of the year - Mat Christie.
Junior club person of the year - Michael and Karen Donnelly.
UNDER-16S
Batting average/aggregate - Jake Mulqueen, 206 runs @ 68.67.
Bowling average/aggregate - Dylan Overall, 8 wickets @ 11.25.
Fielding award - Vailen Hickman.
Coaches award - Harper Fitzallen.
UNDER-16 GIRLS
Batting aggregate - Yakira McKenzie, 91 runs.
Bowling aggregate - D'Lilah Shatwell, 5 wickets.
Fielding award - Paige Kristiansen.
Coaches award - Daisy Kofoed.
UNDER-14 BLUE
Batting aggregate - William Donnelly, 288 runs.
Bowing aggregate - Howie Maple Irvine, 8 wickets.
Fielding award - Cooper Richardson.
Coaches award - D'Lilah Shatwell.
UNDER-14 GOLD
Batting aggregate - Archer Lethlean, 411 runs.
Bowing aggregate - Archer Brown, 15 wickets.
Fielding award - Jack Allen.
Coaches award - Caleb Kennedy.
UNDER-12
Batting aggregate - Logan Shatwell, 264 runs.
Bowling aggregate - Conor Elliott and Curtis Lowes, 12 wickets.
Fielding award - Campbell Wright.
Coaches award - Finn Dart.
