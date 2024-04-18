What's On: Relay for Life, a gas works tour and flower show on offer

With charity runs, cancer fundraisers and a flower show this weekend in central Victoria. Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events. Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place and FREE to read. Advertisements that are emailed to the Bendigo Advertiser will also be placed in Saturday's Weekender as well as being listed online. To submit a notice or for more information, please contact: Email: addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone 5434 4470
Walk or jog to raise awareness and money for those impacted by dementia. Keen runners can join the 10km timed run from 8.40 am, while less enthusiastic fundraisers have the choice of a 5km walk/jog at 8.43 am or the 3km walk at 8.46 am. Funds raised on the day will go towards Memory Walk and Jog's research partners to help the 104,000 Victorians currently living with dementia. When: 8am on Saturday, April 20. Where: Bendigo Botanic Gardens, 557-559 Napier St, White Hills.
Join the Bendigo Relay for Life and raise funds for Cancer Council Victoria's research, prevention and support services. The opening ceremony starts at 9.30 am with survivors and carers invited to take a lap of honour. A candlelight vigil will be held at 8.30 pm before the closing ceremony at 10 pm. Bendigo has already raised over half of its $100,000 goal for the event. When: 9.30am - 10.30pm, Saturday, April 20. Where: Flora Hill Athletics Track, 58 Retreat Rd, Flora Hill.
Learn about sustainability, wildlife and biodiversity at the Bendigo Library on 20 April. Earth Day children's activities, an interactive wildlife display from TZR Reptiles and Wildlife and a talk from the Central Victorian Bat Alliance are on offer from 9.30am. When: 9.30am - 2pm, Saturday, April 20. Where: Bendigo Library, 259 Hargreaves St.
Tour one of three remaining intact 19th century gas works in the world. The Bendigo Gas Works is listed on the Victorian Heritage Register and are internationally regarded as a site of significance. Tours run every hour from 10 am until 4 pm on Saturday, 20 April, and from 11 am until 4 pm on Sunday, 21 April. When: Saturday and Sunday, April 20-21. Where: Former Bendigo Gas Works, 8-32 Weeroona Ave.
See the best of Kyneton's florists at the annual autumn Horticultural Society Flower Show in Kyneton. Show categories include: dahlias, roses, cut flowers, shrubs, foliage, pot plants, cacti, succulents and an autumn harvest of fruit and vegetables. Plants, second-hand gardening books and handmade refreshments such as finger sandwiches, slices and Devonshire teas will be available for purchase on the day. When: 1pm-4pm, Saturday, April 20 and 10am-4pm, April 21. Where: Kyneton Showgrounds, 184-194 Mollison St.
Raise money for the Heathcote Dementia Alliance by walking or riding the O'Keefe Rail Trail this weekend. The O'Keefe Rail Trail Challenge will take you along the old rail track as you pass bushland, waterways and recreation reserves. Join the Light the Trail Night Ride on Friday 21, or any number of running events from 8 am on Sunday. When: April 19-21. Where: O'Keefe Rail Trail, Heathcote.
The Sounds Tracks festival is hitting Rochester for a day of live music, pub-hopping and country-town op-shopping. Local band Watty Thompson and His Total Fire Band will be joined by Martin Frawley, Bad Bangs, Cong Josie & The Hell Racers, and Sam Boon Trio, among others. When: 1.30pm, Saturday, April 20. Where: Rochester Shire Hall, 45 MacKay St.
Explore the connections of the artistic Leviny family to the places that were significant to their lives and loves in Castlemaine, in a brand new walking or driving tour. Returning in April and May with the theme Connections, the 2024 festival will celebrate the rich and diverse stories of our nation, strengthen cultural and historical ties and encourage the community to forge new bonds. It acknowledges our link to people, places and the past, and the enduring connections that will shape the future of heritage. Come and visit and learn of Hungarian gold and silversmith Ernest Leviny and his five talented daughters and their Arts and Crafts influenced collection, then grab a map and explore their wider connections in the town of Castlemaine with a newly developed walking or driving tour. When: April 12 to May 1. Where: Buda Castlemaine, 42 Hunter Street.
The Bendigo Showgrounds Market is held nearly every Sunday and is one of the biggest weekly markets in country Victoria. This family-friend market will include a huge range of new and used goods, food, coffee and fresh produce. When: April 13. Where: The Prince of Wales Showgrounds.
