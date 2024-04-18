What's On: Relay for Life, a gas works tour and flower show on offer

Explore the connections of the artistic Leviny family to the places that were significant to their lives and loves in Castlemaine, in a brand new walking or driving tour. Returning in April and May with the theme Connections, the 2024 festival will celebrate the rich and diverse stories of our nation, strengthen cultural and historical ties and encourage the community to forge new bonds. It acknowledges our link to people, places and the past, and the enduring connections that will shape the future of heritage. Come and visit and learn of Hungarian gold and silversmith Ernest Leviny and his five talented daughters and their Arts and Crafts influenced collection, then grab a map and explore their wider connections in the town of Castlemaine with a newly developed walking or driving tour. When: April 12 to May 1. Where: Buda Castlemaine, 42 Hunter Street.