Flicking a switch for light is something we all take for granted. When the Bendigo Gas Works opened in 1860, it wasn't so easy.
The coal gas works, which is responsible for fueling the first street lights in Bendigo, is opening for rare tours of the site as part of the Australian Heritage Festival.
The site is regarded as the most intact 19th century gas works in the world.
National Trust Bendigo and Region branch committee member and Bendigo Gas Works tour guide Gary Hill said the tours were an opportunity for visitors to "step back in time" in an "industrial site as it should be".
The inception of gas lighting provided by the works replaced the use of candles, kerosene and pressure lanterns in Bendigo to power the cities growing commercial and social demands.
Following that, when electricity became the preferred source of lighting, the works provided supply for Bendigo residents' various gas powered appliances at home.
Mr Hill said visitors would learn about the production of gas and the ways it modernised Bendigo between 1873 and its closure in 1973 when natural gas was introduced to the city.
"Visitors will learn the first coal used in Bendigo was English, and predating the railway connection was brought from Melbourne on horse and cart," he said.
Mr Hill said the current state of the works dates to around 1930 when slight modifications to the retorts and site were made, but remains largely untouched since then.
The tours will be held for two dates, April 29 and May 13.
Bookings are essential and can be made by emailing nattrustbendigo@gmail.com or texting 0447 473 674.
Unfortunately, the site is not accessible to children under 12 or people in wheelchairs, and visitors must have reasonable mobility to access the site. Enclosed footwear is essential.
An earlier version of this article had two weeks of tours for the facility, built in 1860.
