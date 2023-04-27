Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
What's on

Bendigo Gas Works to open for rare tours of the site

GR
By Gabriel Rule
Updated April 28 2023 - 12:46pm, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Gas Works tour guide Gary Hill. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.
Bendigo Gas Works tour guide Gary Hill. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.

Flicking a switch for light is something we all take for granted. When the Bendigo Gas Works opened in 1860, it wasn't so easy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GR

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.