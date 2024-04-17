Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

'Stop shooting the natives Jacinta': duck hunting billboard targets Premier

Gabriel Rule
By Gabriel Rule
April 18 2024 - 4:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An anti duck hunting billboard on display at the corner of Wills Street and Mitchell Street in Bendigo. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
An anti duck hunting billboard on display at the corner of Wills Street and Mitchell Street in Bendigo. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

Activists behind a new anti duck hunting billboard close to Jacinta Allan's Bendigo office hope the display makes the Premier "pay attention and say ... these guys are serious".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Rule

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.