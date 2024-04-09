Bendigo Advertiser
'The noise is a huge issue:' peace collateral damage of duck hunting

Gabriel Rule
By Gabriel Rule
Updated April 10 2024 - 7:50am, first published 4:30am
A duck killed on a Victorian wetland. Picture by Kim Wormald
Some Bendigo region residents living near wetlands are waking to "anxiety, stress and dread" with the opening of the 2024 duck hunting season.

