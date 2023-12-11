Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo athlete Emma Orme wins Australian All Schools gold medal

By Nathan Dole
December 12 2023 - 10:00am
Emma Orme is one of the most talented young athletes in Bendigo. Picture by Luke West
POLE vaulter Emma Orme soared to victory in the under-17 final of the Australian All Schools field and track championships in Perth.

