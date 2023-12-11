Bendigo athlete Emma Orme wins Australian All Schools gold medal

POLE vaulter Emma Orme soared to victory in the under-17 final of the Australian All Schools field and track championships in Perth.
There were many outstanding performances by athletes with links to Bendigo Regions clubs at the Chemist Warehouse-backed meet in the west.
A personal best leap of 3.20 metres by Orme clinched victory for the Bendigo Senior Secondary College student.
It was a dramatic improvement from the 2.80m that Orme cleared to win bronze at the Victorian All Schools at Lakeside in South Melbourne.
Orme, who competes with South Bendigo Athletics Club, is now equal third with Adele Holland in Bendigo's best list for pole vault.
The Bendigo residential record of 3.90m was achieved by Eaglehawk's Madeleine Lawson on March 1, 2013 at Lakeside in Melbourne.
It was a medal haul of silver and bronze for Bendigo South East's distance runner Avery McDermid.
Victoria marked a one-two result in the under-16 boys 1500m as Lucas Chis, 4:00.69, and Avery McDermid, 4:01.64, led the way.
It was a personal best for McDermid who races with University Pride.
The talented teen clocked a personal best of 1:59.80 to claim bronze in the under-16 800m.
Hammer thrower Hailey Stubbs, from Sacred Heart College in Kyneton, also joined in the medal spree.
A mark of 47.50 metres in the under-16 final earned bronze for the young gun from Bendigo Harriers.
Waaia's Rhys Hansen cleared 3.80m to claim silver in the under-16 pole vault.
It was a personal best for the Nathalia Secondary College student, who competes for South Bendigo in Athletics Victoria's Shield League.
From the border of Echuca-Moama, Connor Wilson won bronze as he represented New South Wales in the under-15 shot put.
A member of South Bendigo, Wilson reached a personal best of 16.32m in the west.
Scarlett Southern ran a personal best of 58.36 to be fifth in the under-17 400m.
A student at St Joseph's Echuca, Southern runs with Eaglehawk Athletics Club.
Girton Grammar's Abbey Reid ran personal bests of 4:45.83 in the 1500m and 10:16.99 to be eighth and fifth in the under-16 finals.
Weeroona College's Jasper Seymour also marked personal bests of 45.79m at discus and 14.08m at shot put to be sixth and fifth in the under-15 division.
Jordyn Lewis from Spring Gully Primary School cleared a personal best of 2.05m to be seventh in the under-14 pole vault.
