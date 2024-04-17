School's out: hundreds of La Trobe students receive their degrees

After years of lates nights, exams and energy drinks 577 students from La Trobe University will graduate from the Bendigo campus this week.
Close to 70 per cent of the graduates would walk away with qualifications across health studies including biomedical science, dentistry and nursing at ceremonies between April 17 and April 19.
La Trobe Vice-Chancellor Professor Theo Farrell said the health-strong cohort reflected the university's goal to produce students which would have an impact on their communities.
"With an estimated shortage of 100,000 nurses by 2025... La Trobe is making a significant investment in health innovation across its teaching and research that will help address this critical skills shortage," he said.
Among health graduates, Dr Santosh Rama Bhadra Rao Tata would graduate with a PhD in Biomedicine, completing a thesis which explored treatment methods for gastrointestinal and psychiatric disorders.
Originally from a small town in southern India, Dr Tata's planned to stay in Bendigo for work.
"I am working on a few projects on cancer immunology alongside Professor Helen Irving and teaching as a casual academic at La Trobe in microbiology, biochemistry, cell and molecular biology," Dr Tata said.
"Bendigo is my favourite place in Australia . It has everything and the people are so friendly, I love everything about it."
Check out photos from La Trobe University Bendigo graduation on April 17:
Students graduating from the School of Education were among the second largest cohort, with several already making a impact in regional classrooms following placements.
Bendigo Head of Campus Marg O'Rourke said graduations were a time for students to reflect on their time at university before making their way in the world.
"Our graduates are confident, capable and have the hands-on skills employers need," Marg said.
"Many are heading off into the world, while others are continuing their studies, but the past week has been an important time to acknowledge their immense contribution to the University and community."
Graduation ceremonies would run at the Ulumbarra Theatre from April 17 April 19.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.