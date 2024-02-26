La Trobe University welcomes new students with a week of festivities

For Millie Bennet, the most exciting part of her first year at university is the opportunity she has to make new friends.
"It's always fun to meet new people," she said.
She is also keen to gain a deeper understanding of her chosen subject - speech pathology.
"I really enjoyed psychology as a subject at school and I did work experience in speech pathology," she said.
"That really made me want to study it at uni."
La Trobe University's Bendigo Campus has welcomed more than 1000 new students on Monday, February 26 - the first day of this year's O Week celebrations.
Students were invited to attend orientations for their individual courses, check out the range of university clubs to join, and enjoy a meal from one of the many food trucks in attendance.
"It just makes such a difference having the students on campus," Bendigo Campus Head Marg O'Rourke said.
"It's always quiet when it's only the academics and professional staff.
"But that's what we're here for - the students."
The university has seen an increase in the number of students studying online post-COVID, but Ms O'Rourke is encouraging everyone to come to campus.
"People tend to think if they're online students, they don't need to come on campus," she said.
"But you still have access to the facilities."
"Today is a really good way to get orientated on campus," Ms O'Rourke said.
"It's really important for students to get a feel for how the campus operates and for them to meet up with others."
"Lots of great friendships get made through this week that remain for the rest of your life."
