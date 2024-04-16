Rising star honour for Reid but the four points matters more

It may have taken a few games longer than expected, but the 2024 rising star favourite Harley Reid has been nominated for the award.
The former Bendigo Pioneer and number one draft pick has been building towards a standout performance, and he produced it in the West Coast Eagles' 39-point victory over Richmond on Sunday.
Reid collected 27 possessions, seven clearances, gained 531 metres and kicked a goal.
While the round five rising star nomination is a great honour, Reid's Pioneers coach, Danny O'Bree, said the win would have tasted far sweeter for the competitive beast youngster.
"He's been saying for a few weeks now that he's dying to win a game," O'Bree said.
"He didn't get much opportunity to do so last year, and I know winning is in his blood, so hopefully there's a lot more to come for him."
It has been a whirlwind journey for Reid in his first six months at the Eagles, with the hype surrounding him at unprecedented levels for an 18-year-old.
O'Bree was delighted to see him get some individual recognition.
"It's pleasing to see he got a nice reward for his efforts under the scrutiny and attention he's had," O'Bree said.
"He just goes about his core business because he loves doing it and wants to improve all the time."
Speaking to the Eagles website, Reid was quick to recognise that his nomination was only the cherry on top on a massive day for the struggling footy club.
"I'm super honoured to win the award for this week, and obviously, it was a huge day for the club with the WAFL and AFL boys winning," Reid told westcoasteagles.com.au.
"I'm trying to do what I can so the team can be on the winner's list because, after the weekend, I feel we could get used to winning."
Reid's first home goal deep into the opening term garnered a massive roar from the Eagles faithful, but it was his maiden major at the level a week earlier that would have them most excited.
Reid celebrated by tugging on his jumper in a passionate gesture of love for his new club at Mt Barker in Gather Round.
"We know how loyal and incredibly passionate he is," O'Bree said.
"I sat behind his parents in round one, and they took that loss to Port Adelaide pretty hard, so if his mum and dad are like that, you can imagine how he is.
"He is pretty proud of the colours he's wearing, and to get long-term success is his ideal goal."
