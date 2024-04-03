Hard work pays off for Gallagher with Rising Star nomination

Ahead of number one draft pick Harley Reid's AFL debut in round one this year, Bendigo Pioneers coach Danny O'Bree was asked if he was the most ready-made AFL player in his time with the program
One other name sprung to mind.
Harvey Gallagher.
The former Pioneers captain is one of O'Bree's favourites, and on Sunday at Marvel Stadium, he showed the AFL fraternity why.
Gallagher's 16 disposals, two goals and seven marks in the Bulldog's 76-point victory over West Coast earned him the round three Rising Star nomination.
O'Bree told the Bendigo Advertiser he "couldn't be prouder" of his ex-pupil, who went at 75 per cent disposal efficiency from his 16 touches, including a dozen kicks.
"I've seen firsthand how hard he's worked, and he's the ultimate professional," O'Bree said.
"He still mentors our current players at the Pioneers, and when he comes home on his weekends off, he's straight to the QEO to work on his craft, so it comes as no surprise when he gets his rewards."
The 20-year-old has had to work for everything he's got.
He missed out on being drafted at his first attempt (2021 Draft) before being again overlooked in the 2022 Mid-Season Rookie Draft.
The Sandhurst junior was eventually taken by the Bulldogs at pick 39 in the 2022 National Draft, but injury cruelled his first season.
"He just needed to get a run at it," O'Bree said.
"Last year, he had a horrific time with injury and illness, which was a new experience for him.
"He's shown an incredible amount of resilience, and now that his health is back to where it needs to be, he's repaying the faith the Bulldogs have shown in him."
O'Bree was in attendance on Sunday, watching both Gallagher and Reid.
He witnessed the elite work rate that epitomised Gallagher's junior career, which has only improved exponentially since entering the AFL system, wreak havoc on the struggling Eagles.
"I've seen him blow up our GPS, but he's taken it to another level," O'Bree said.
"I'd love to get a hold of his GPS numbers from Sunday as he worked so hard up and down the ground.
"He got the reward with a couple of goals in that second quarter, but he was on the defensive line just as much as well."
The big win was Gallagher's third game after he debuted in round one against Melbourne.
The Bulldogs face Geelong on Saturday night in Adelaide for Gather Round.
