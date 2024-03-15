O'Bree confident Reid's primed ahead of Eagles debut

Bendigo Pioneers graduate Harley Reid will make his AFL debut for the West Coast Eagles this Sunday, after the number one draft pick was selected to play in the Eagle's round-one matchup against Port Adelaide.
Pioneers coach Danny O'Bree is making the road trip to the Adelaide Oval to witness his star pupils' first senior AFL outing.
O'Bree said this is Reid's reward for a mountain of work stretching over years.
"It's been building for a few years, and he's been working hard to live out his dream, which he gets to do this weekend," O'Bree said.
"Full credit to him for everything he's had to go through and remain professional."
Excitement has bordered on delirium in the West all pre-season for arguably the highest-profile number-one draft pick in recent memory.
While it would be understandable if the intense media scrutiny had gotten to him, O'Bree says Reid's focus is clear.
"He's pretty relaxed and knows what he's in for after the pre-season games," O'Bree said
"He's aware he'll get some attention, but he just can't wait to get out there."
Reid could be thrown into the furnace immediately, being selected on the team sheet in the guts.
While he will no doubt get his chance to line up at the coalface, Reid is expected to play considerable minutes off half-back in a similar introduction to AFL footy as Nick Daicos and Harry Sheezel have had over the previous few seasons.
"From all reports early in the season, he'll be playing half-back, but I expect he'll get a run through the midfield and up forward at some point," O'Bree said.
Reid is the 285th player in Eagles history and will make his debut alongside number 284 Tyler Brockman, who made the move across from Hawthorn in the off-season after playing 26 games for the Hawks since 2021.
The Tongala product might struggle for team success this season playing in a predominately youthful side.
However, Eagles senior coach Adam Simpson said the arrival of the likes of Reid has improved team morale across the off-season.
"The locker room has changed with some of the youth coming through and the way the new leaders have held themselves, so there's a different feeling at the club this season," Simpson told the West Coast Eagles club page.
"The 'belonging' piece is really strong, so I think they can be themselves at the club, and when you're young you're just different, there's less things in your life that get in the way of footy.
"They hang around longer, the immaturity has lifted, and I think we all appreciate it."
