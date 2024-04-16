Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Property

Quarry Hill architecturally designed house on market, first time in decades

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated April 16 2024 - 5:33pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A property on the Harkness Street is going to auction on April 20. Picture by DCK
A property on the Harkness Street is going to auction on April 20. Picture by DCK

For the first time in 70 years, an architecturally designed home has hit the market and will go to auction.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.