Quarry Hill architecturally designed house on market, first time in decades

For the first time in 70 years, an architecturally designed home has hit the market and will go to auction.
The house sits on a 518 square-metre block and has been valued at between $720,000 and $790,000.
Located on Harkness Street and designed by the famous John Mockridge, the three-bedroom house boasts the best of locations, privacy and pleasure.
Much of the public areas in the house are dominated by floor-to-ceiling glass panels which flood the interiors with an abundance of natural light.
The focal point of the property is the internal courtyard which can act as an oasis for the owner to retreat to and relax in on a lazy afternoon.
Internally, the three bedrooms suit any needs as each have ample robe storage and could be transformed into an office or storage area.
Practical amenities include a secure double garage and an open fireplace to keep the owners warm all through the winter.
The house will be auctioned on Saturday, April 20.
The auction is scheduled to start at noon with inspections open from 11.30am.
