Feature Property
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Just arrived on the market is a substantial inner-city residence with a notable past.
Selling agents Jayden and Michael of McKean McGregor said the house on View Street is circa 1950s and designed by John Mockridge.
Set behind a private front hedge, this home offers a seamless blend of classic charm and modern elegance.
Upon entering, you are greeted by a beautiful blend of reed glass and feature timber panelling. Turning left, you enter the main living and dining spaces that feature fully restored timber flooring.
The second living space is flexible as well as generous, it has a fireplace and a custom-built desk. The kitchen has stone benchtops, quality appliances and a combination butler's pantry with laundry facilities.
Features in the main bedroom suite include a large walk-in robe and an ensuite with custom timber vanity and floor-to-ceiling tiling. Natural light and views over Bendigo make the main suite a tranquil retreat.
The home has a 900mm-wide Smeg oven, integrated Miele dishwasher, two working fireplaces, ducted and zoned heating and refrigerated cooling.
Overlooking View Street, the front balcony is the perfect place to entertain. The rear yard is fully enclosed and landscaped.
Click here to read this week's realestateview.com.au emag
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.