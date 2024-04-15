Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo Athletics Club celebrates half-a-century with 'fabulous day'

BL
By Ben Loughran
April 15 2024 - 1:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dozens of people turned out to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Bendigo Athletics Club. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello.
Dozens of people turned out to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Bendigo Athletics Club. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello.

Dozens of former and current athletes from the Bendigo Athletics Club have come together to celebrate a major milestone for the organisation.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.