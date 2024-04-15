Bendigo Athletics Club celebrates half-a-century with 'fabulous day'

Dozens of former and current athletes from the Bendigo Athletics Club have come together to celebrate a major milestone for the organisation.
Members who competed in the 1970s, 80s, 90s, 2000s and more recent times across various state and national competitions were among those in attendance at the 50th anniversary of the club on Sunday, April 14.
Club president Justine Babitsch said it was fantastic to see so many faces at the event.
She said it was also special to see all the pictures, sashes, newspaper clippings and memorabilia on display.
"It has been wonderful - we probably had about 80 or 90 people here," she said.
"We had our race one for the cross country season. It was a sealed handicap and we happen to have the winner of the 1974 race here."
Ms Babitsch said the sealed handicap race was a five-kilometre run where everyone started at same time but after a runner finished their handicap was used to adjust their overall run.
She said while it was tricky locating some of the older and former members of the club, the day was a roaring success.
"When the club was formed there was no such thing as social media back then so trying to get the names and contacts of the older members had been a bit of a juggle," Ms Babitsch said.
"But we rallied together. We have a really good committee behind us and really good members.
"We all put our hands up and contacted who we could and we managed to pull it off. It has been a fabulous day."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.