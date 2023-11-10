Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Points up for grabs for Bendigo clubs in Athletics Victoria action

November 10 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abbey Hromenko is one of Eaglehawk's major point winners.
Abbey Hromenko is one of Eaglehawk's major point winners.

Shield League action for Athletics Bendigo Region clubs resumes on Saturday at the Retreat Road complex in Flora Hill.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.