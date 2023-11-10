Points up for grabs for Bendigo clubs in Athletics Victoria action

Shield League action for Athletics Bendigo Region clubs resumes on Saturday at the Retreat Road complex in Flora Hill.
First-up will be hammer from 1pm before the track program begins with distance hurdles at 1.30pm as athletes contest the fourth round.
The meet includes 1500m walk, 200m, 800m, 100m, 3000m, 5000m, and 4 x 400m relay.
There will be two flights of hammer, three flights of high jump and long jump.
A high number of entries for discus has meant four flights will be contested.
Eaglehawk and South Bendigo start the day leading premier and division two standings.
The Hawks doubled their points tally when they used the PowerPlay in the third round.
Eaglehawk leads the premiership race on 38 points from Diamond Valley, 27; Western Athletics, 26; and Essendon, 18.
In-form athletes for the Borough include Alyssa and Will Beaton, Daniel and Dave Chisholm, Cameron Greenwood, Jessica Grigson, Jorja Morrison, Hugh Richard and Cooper Richardson.
The Hawks also have Tahlia Blight, Taine Bishop, Terry Hicks, Abbey Hromenko and Catherine Monahan capable of earning many points.
High points scorers across the opening three rounds for South Bendigo include Carol Coad, Rhys Hansen, Kai Norton, Mia Schodde and Joan Self.
The team in red and white has racked up 29 points to lead the title race from Nunawading, 25; and Keilor St Bernards, 24.
The Bloods' squad for this meet includes Emma Berg, Greg and Jake Hilson, Oliver Muggleton, John Spiller, Keely Trew, and Aaron, Jayne and Jemma Norton.
Bendigo Harriers are 10th in division two and will be determined to climb a few rungs to avoid relegation.
Athletes to watch for the Harriers include Anne Buckley, Lachlan Carr, Connor Clarke, Jake Gavriliadis, Neil Shaw, Rebecca Soulsby, and Caitlin, Eliza, Josh and Reeve Evans.
Bendigo University is fourth in division five.
University's squad for this meet includes David Cripps, Grace Mulqueen, Ross Douglas, David Lonsdale and Mitch Whitham.
It's a closely-fought contest between South Coast, 29; and Bendigo University, 27; as Old Scotch and Whittlesea lead the way on 47 and 34 points.
Top three at season end will be promoted.
A group of 14 athletes from Bendigo were among hundreds to race the 3000m distance at the Victorian Milers track meet on Thursday night at Lakeside in Melbourne.
Two of Bendigo's top prospects in distance running, Harrison Boyd from Bendigo Harriers and Logan Tickell of South Bendigo ran in the A-final.
Boyd clocked a time of 8:17.21 to be sixth as Tickell ran 8:22.62 to be 12th.
University's Jayden Padgham was 10th in the B-race in 8:31 as clubmate Angus Macafee clocked 8:57 to be 14th in C-class.
Phoebe Lonsdale from University was eighth in the women's C-final in 10:42.
Jackson Eadon from Bendigo Harriers ran the 7 1/2 laps in 9:07 to be 16th in the E final as Kade Hutchinson from University clocked 9:04 to be fifth in F class.
It was victory for Jacob Buckell from Bendigo Harriers as he took out the G-final in 9:10 as Billy Meade from Bendigo was eighth in 9:17.
South Bendigo young gun Tyler Fynch ran the distance in 9:28 to be eighth in the H-final, as the I-race included University's Rory Flanagan, 6th in 9:38; South Bendigo's Thomas McArthur, 15th in 9:51.32; and Bendigo Harriers' Seb Rossi, 17th in 9:51.66.
Ebony Woodward from University ran the E-final in 12:21 to be ninth.
