Popular Bendigo Athletics Club series to start at new venue

AS the infield at the Tom Flood Sports Centre is refurbished, Bendigo Athletics Club has moved its early rounds of the Thursday Night Series to the Flora Hill track in Retreat Road.
Race one in the 36th edition of the series will be run this Thursday from 7.15pm.
First-up in a 10-leg series leading into the George Flack Final in March will be an 800m contest.
The BAC honours the outstanding and long-time contribution of George Flack and John Burke to athletics by having two major awards up for grabs.
This year's final was won by Kelvin Niblett.
Throughout the series there will be points awarded from which the top 15 progress to the George Flack Final (1000m) being run on March 2.
Heat winners earn eight points, runner-up gains seven, and third claims six.
All race finishers receive five points.
A season aggregate is awarded, along with the John Burke Memorial Trophy for the most consistent.
Entry fee is $10 for the series, and $5 per race.
Athletes must finish a minimum five races to be considered for the final, unless organisers opt to reduce the number of athletes in the final.
All athletes in this series must be 10 or older and Athletics Victoria registered.
Once the Tom Flood Sports Centre is available the series will return to the Barnard Street track.
Athletics Bendigo may add additional handicapped sprint events to the Flora Hill program.
BAC Distance Series dates, distances and sponsors.
November 10: 800m, A.L. Parker Electrical.
November 24: 1000m, Peter Hayes.
December 1: 1000m, Hilson Builders.
December 8: 1200m, Bendigo Living Plant Hire.
December 22: 1000m, Kevin Shanahan Naturopath.
January 12: 800m, Hilson Builders.
January 19: 1200m, A.L. Parker Electrical.
February 2: 1000m.
February 16: 800m.
February 23: 1000m.
March 2: George Flack Final, 1000m.
