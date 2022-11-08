Bendigo Advertiser

Popular Bendigo Athletics Club series to start at new venue

Updated November 8 2022 - 3:44pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kevin Niblett winning this year's Bendigo Athletics Club Series Final at the Tom Flood Sports Centre.

AS the infield at the Tom Flood Sports Centre is refurbished, Bendigo Athletics Club has moved its early rounds of the Thursday Night Series to the Flora Hill track in Retreat Road.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.