Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

El Soleado gives trainer a Golden boost following accident

By Kieran Iles
Updated April 14 2024 - 4:53pm, first published 2:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Patrick Moloney steers El Soleado to victory in the bet365 Golden Mile at Bendigo on Saturday. Picture by by Scott Barbour/Racing Photos
Patrick Moloney steers El Soleado to victory in the bet365 Golden Mile at Bendigo on Saturday. Picture by by Scott Barbour/Racing Photos

EL SOLEADO provided his trainer Robbie Laing with plenty of solace by landing the $200,000 Listed Golden Mile at Bendigo on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.