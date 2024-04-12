Celui ticking plenty of boxes heading into Golden Mile day

NO STRANGER to success on Golden Mile race day, Bendigo trainer Brent Stanley will target wins in back-to-back years on the city's biggest race day.
Stanley, who took out the final race on the program last year with El Salto, will saddle up arguably the pick of the eight locally-trained gallopers in action on Saturday in Celui.
The highly-touted colt and winner of three of eight starts early in his career will line up in the Balgownie Estate Bendigo 3YO Handicap (1100m).
Second-up following a 17-week spell, Stanley is confident the son of Toronado will strip fitter following his first-up third at Morphettville last month.
"He had a really tough run first-up in Adelaide; they were running early 10 sectionals and he only got caught late. It was a massive run," he said.
"He was always going to be wanting first-up. He probably ran three-lengths better on sectionals than I expected. He's come back really well.
"1100m, home track, (and) barrier two ticks a lot of boxes and he's been thriving.
"His work on Tuesday morning was as good as he has ever worked.
"It's a very good race, but he'll be making his own luck up front and I think one of those other horses will have to be at its best to get past him."
A major plus going into Saturday, Celui is unbeaten in two starts on his home track, both times over 1000m, including on debut in December 2022.
Stanley has never disguised his big opinion of the colt, who was his lone purchase for $200,000 in that year's Melbourne Premier Yearling Sale.
"He's run in Group races and a couple of $1 million-plus races,' he said.
"He's definitely a Group horse, but to what level I'm not sure. He's still maturing.
"He's a Toronado and they can get better as late three-year-old, four-year-olds.
"At this stage, I'd say this is a very winnable race."
A dual Group 2-winning trainer, Stanley, who also savoured Group 3 success in the 2018 Bendigo Cup, conceded it had been a while since his last black-type win.
But he is optimistic that things can turn quickly.
"I have quietened down a bit over the last two years and am rebuilding now," Stanley said.
"Celui was the only yearling I bought that year, but there's about a dozen or so two-year-olds coming through the system and a couple of them look smart."
An obvious frustration for Stanley has been the progress of the talented but equally unpredictable Sorel Rising.
The four-year-old gelding, who contested the Listed Bendigo Guineas on Golden Mile day last year, was being set for this year's Golden Mile, but plans were aborted in the weeks after he was scratched at the barriers a Flemington in mid-February.
"I can't get a barrier pass at the moment and he is off to pre-school again," said Stanley, whose 2018 Bendigo Cup winner Red Alto finished third in the 2019 Golden Mile.
"But he's certainly good enough to be very competitive in a race like the Golden Mile.
"Having a good horse in the stable certainly makes it comfortable getting up in the morning.
"We'll eye-off a horse for next year's Golden Mile for sure.
"This and cup day are our biggest days as locals.
"A standalone Saturday meeting here at Bendigo, with big fields, great prizemoney and everyone with their eyes on Bendigo instead of Flemington or Caulfield, is great for the local trainers and industry."
