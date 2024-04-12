Tough task, but Lake chases Gold Rush thrill with Linkvue

YOUNG Bendigo trainer Toby Lake is the first to admit that Linkvue, like eight of his other two-year-old rivals, will be facing an enormous task in the $250,000 VOBIS Gold Rush (1000m) at Bendigo on Saturday.
But he also appreciates that in racing dreams often come true.
And that includes in the Gold Rush.
The quintessential 'bargain-buy', she cost just $750, with Curran's stable clients forking out $200 apiece for a share in the daughter of Oamaru Force.
First prize for her win was $150,000 plus $23,000 in bonuses.
Lake can only imagine what a similar scenario playing out on Golden Mile race day on Saturday could do for his own fledgling career.
The son of Overshare and Linkville, who will be ridden by dual Bendigo Cup-winning jockey Harry Coffey, is one of four locally-trained hopes in the race, but arguably the pick of the crop at $23 on the early TAB fixed odds market.
The Jess Gleeson-trained Palais Du Rhin, another first starter, is a $71 chance, while the Rod Symons-trained pair of Prince Pinot and Kalkee are at $101 and $51 respectively.
What all of them will have to contend with is the Ben, Will and JD Hayes-trained Bold Bastille, who, at $1.25, is the shortest-priced runner on the card, after kick-starting her career with three wins from her first four starts.
While he knows it is going to take something extraordinary to topple Bold Bastille, Lake understands he can only control what he can control and is confident he has Linkvue in the best shape possible for his race day debut.
"Obviously the favourite is going to be very hard to beat, but of the unraced brigade, I think I could safely say mine is one of the best educated," he said.
"He's very well educated and we haven't pushed him to get there on Saturday, he's got there himself.
"He's a $15,000 yearling, purchased by Alan and Steve Marsden, who have been in the industry a long time.
"Steve has been a farrier for many many years. It's good to have a good horse for good people and people who support the industry. They always have plenty of horses racing.
"Hopefully the favourite can have an off day and we can get a result for them."
As a proud Bendigonian, Lake is content just to have representation on Bendigo's biggest day of racing.
"I'm looking forward to it. I was born and bred here and we all remember The Big Dance winning the Gold Rush," he said.
"She was trained locally and was a cheap purchase as well. Hopefully history repeats itself.
"Realistically, he (Linkvue) has had the two jump-outs and Harry had a sit on him the other day, but he's drawn to get a really soft run.
"It looks as though Bold Bastille will go forward and lead. Hopefully we are camping on it and we are striking when the whips are cracking."
Not many country clubs get the opportunity to run a standalone city meeting, so it's a credit to Bendigo to be in this position- Toby Lake
Ten months into his career, and with some early battles behind him, Lake is confident things are really starting to click for his stable.
"I feel like we are starting to get a bit of momentum and the hard work is paying off," he said.
"I'm really looking forward to training here for many years to come.
"It's a great spot, Bendigo - a great place to live and a great place to train.
"The club is very accommodating. They let us gallop Linkvue there on the course proper last week.
"Everyone here gets along. Hopefully if people aren't doing anything on Saturday they can get to the races and support our club.
"Not many country clubs get the opportunity to run a standalone city meeting, so it's a credit to Bendigo to be in this position."
Lake will head into Golden Mile day with some momentum, after landing his fifth career winner at Swan Hill on Tuesday with the five-year-old gelding Dandruff.
"It was fantastic for (former jockey) Jacob Rule, who owns part of him and does a good bit of work for me," Lake said.
"We'd been waiting to step the horse up to that 2400m distance and it really paid off.
"There's a race for him at the Warrnambool carnival. Hopefully he can progress."
The VOBIS Gold Rush will be race two on Saturday at `12.35pm.
