Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Tough task, but Lake chases Gold Rush thrill with Linkvue

By Kieran Iles
Updated April 12 2024 - 2:57pm, first published 1:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo trainer Toby Lake would like nothing better than still have his hands on the VOBIS Gold Rush trophy after Saturday's race. The 26-year-old will saddle up first starter Linkvue in the prestigious two-year-old race. Picture by Darren Howe
Bendigo trainer Toby Lake would like nothing better than still have his hands on the VOBIS Gold Rush trophy after Saturday's race. The 26-year-old will saddle up first starter Linkvue in the prestigious two-year-old race. Picture by Darren Howe

YOUNG Bendigo trainer Toby Lake is the first to admit that Linkvue, like eight of his other two-year-old rivals, will be facing an enormous task in the $250,000 VOBIS Gold Rush (1000m) at Bendigo on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.