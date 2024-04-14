Birchip-Watchem big winners from round one of NCFL

Birchip-Watchem sent the first major warning shot across the NCFL this season with a massive round one scalp.
The Bulls defeated a highly fancied Nullawil 17.6 (108) to 13.6 (84) on its home deck.
It garnered a measure of revenge for the Bulls after the Maroons knocked them off in last year's preliminary final.
While it's only April, it was a battle fitting of two premiership contenders, with both clubs expected to be there when the whips are cracking come the end of the campaign.
Bulls coach Trevor Ryan said his side made the most of their momentum.
"It was a good game of footy, with the ball zinging up and down the ground pretty quickly, and there was a lot of physical pressure from both sides," Ryan said.
"I think the difference was we controlled the tempo of the game better for longer and made the most of our opportunities when presented.
"Nullawil had three trial games leading in compared to our one, so I was a bit worried they might run across the ground a lot better, but it seemed to be the other way round, which proved the pre-season block we put together worked."
The Bulls were at arm's length for most of the contest and led at every change.
Star full-forward Ben Edwards made the most of his opportunities, kicking seven majors, while down the other end, the Bulls' back six, led by Dale Hinkley, Lachlan Ryan, and Angus Butterfield, rebounded the ball well.
While not at peak fitness, gun recruit Hamish Hosking evened the ruck contest with Dean Putt, which allowed Nicholas and Marshall Rippon to get on top around the footy.
"Hamish probably shouldn't have played as he's had ligament issues with his ankle," Ryan said.
"He played about 70 percent game time and couldn't move or jump around like when he's at his best.
"But he did a fantastic job, and putting his hand up to play was a great credit to him because we would have struggled without him out there."
The other round-one statement win was made by Donald, who charged home against Wycheproof-Narraport.
In a clash between two sides that are vying for spots in the top four, the 12.14 (86) to 9.5 (59) victory could prove vital later in the year.
Leading by three points at the final change, the Blues piled on five goals to two in the final term.
Trent Grant played one of his best games for the club, snagging half a dozen majors.
While Sea Lake-Nandaly ended up with a 41-point win, it is excellent news for Boort and the NCFL that the Magpies were more than competitive against last season's dominant force on Saturday.
The Magpies led at quarter time and were only down by 20 heading into the fourth term, but a six-goal last quarter from the Tigers put the game on ice.
Joshua Jenkins kicked eight.
New Wedderburn coach Tom Metherell got his tenure off to the perfect start with a 20.7 (127) to 6.2 (38) victory against St Arnaud.
The Redbacks flew out of the blocks to lead by 38 points at quarter time and never surrendered their large margin throughout the day.
