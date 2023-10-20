Bendigo Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

Star ruckman Hosking headed to Birchip-Watchem in NCFL

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated October 20 2023 - 2:39pm, first published 11:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After two seasons and two best and fairests at Sandhurst, star ruckman Hamish Hosking is joining Birchip-Watchem in the North Central league. Picture by Darren Howe
After two seasons and two best and fairests at Sandhurst, star ruckman Hamish Hosking is joining Birchip-Watchem in the North Central league. Picture by Darren Howe

HAVING set its recruiting sight firmly on a ruckman, Birchip-Watchem has secured the Bendigo Football Netball League's most dominant big man of the past two seasons - Hamish Hosking.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.