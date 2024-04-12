North Central Football League 2024: Club-by-club season preview

The Bendigo Advertiser's preview of the 2024 NCFL senior football season.
2023 - Lost preliminary final
In an off-season littered with star recruits, Birchip-Watchem made the biggest splash of all, both figuratively and literally.
One of the best rucks in Victorian country footy Hamish Hosking, has joined the club after two accolade-laden seasons with BFNL powerhouse Sandhurst, where he won back-to-back best and fairests.
Hosking is a clearance beast, and his tap work should make 2023 Feeny Medallist Nicholas Rippon even better.
Star forward Ben Edwards, who kicked 87 goals in 15 games last year, is back, but the Bulls have lost a few, including Nathan Gordon, William Marks, Jonty Randell and Ben Christadooloo.
PREDICTION:
Nathan Gordon is a significant departure, but the inclusion of Hosking, who immediately becomes the best ruckman in the NCFL, should ensure the Bulls are around the mark again when the whips are cracking in September.
2023 - Seventh (4-11-1)
Dale Cameron is back for another season in charge of Boort, and he'll be hoping this year he isn't cruelled by injuries.
The Magpies only beat winless St Arnaud following its round six bye, and their inability to kick a score was a major issue.
Gun ruckman Nathan Twigg has returned to Bears Lagoon-Serpentine along with Darcy Hawker, but some shrewd recruiting gives the Magpies a positive outlook heading into 2024.
Former Brisbane Lion Matt Austin has signed on, while Jhye Baddeley-Kelly, who has played 22 games for Coburg in the VFL in the past two seasons, is an excellent recruit.
PREDICTION:
A hard team to pin down.
If they can stay fit, the Magpies will be hopeful of improvement in 2024.
Pyramid Hill's leading goalkicker, Will Perryman, has jumped across and should help with the forward line woes we saw last season.
2023 - Eighth (4-12)
A new coach brings new ideas and, hopefully, a fresh outlook at Charlton.
Kangaroo Flat midfielder Mitch Collins has taken charge of the Navies.
Collins himself is a prized recruit on the field, as he was still playing solid footy in the BFNL last season.
Star youngster Nick Thompson led the Navies goalkicking in 2023 with 41 majors but won't be seen as much this year due to his Bendigo Pioneers duties.
Tall forward Bailey Kemp should offset some of Thompson's loss.
PREDICTION:
The Navies improved drastically in the back half of 2023, winning three of their last seven games while taking it right up to the Bulls and Nullawil.
While highly doubtful they'll challenge for the top four, I won't be surprised if they spring an upset or two.
2023 - Lost elimination final
Another club with a new coach, Donald, has tasked club stalwart Josh Potter with taking the Blues deeper into September.
Unfortunately, Potter won't have 2023 NCFL leading goalkicker Sam Dunstan at his disposal, with the 93-goal-tall forward departing for Corowa-Rutherglen.
We weren't able to see the Blues at their best come finals time, decimated by injury late in the season.
However, with a fit list and the retention of the majority of their playing list barring Dunstan, the Blues will be confident of pushing for the top four.
PREDICTION:
Midfielder Dale Kerr and ruckman Andrew Browne are important recruits for the Blues.
How they replace Dustan's goals will be one of the most intriguing questions early in this NCFL season.
They should challenge for finals, but with other clubs such as Wycheproof-Narraport expected to improve, they must be at the top of their game to make the postseason.
2023 - Runners-up
While it will be their final campaign as a singular identity, no club in the NCFL has more reason for optimism than Nullawil in 2024.
Three-time Strathfieldsaye premiership coach Darryl Wilson has taken the reigns and brought BFNL midfielders Hunter Lawrence and Nicholas Keogh with him.
Central Murray League legend Matthew Wade has also joined and will provide priceless experience to the Maroons youngsters.
Rylee Smith might be the best recruit of all, having won Kerang's best and fairest in a premiership season last year.
PREDICTION:
All four of Lawrence, Keogh, Wade and Smith will be expected to run through the midfield at certain points, making an already strong on-ball brigade arguably the best in the competition.
Former Fremantle Docker Peter Faulks will slot into defence, and with Pat Kelly the only major out, the Maroons are my tip for the premiership in 2024.
2023 - Premiers
While the Maroons, Bulls and Demons are all believed to have closed the gap, reigning premiers Sea Lake-Nandaly still sit atop the NCFL tree.
The Tigers went undefeated last year, and the sign of any good club is stability, which they have shown this off-season as they go into their premiership defence with an almost identical list.
Matthew Farrelly is the only departure from the premiership side while the skillful Lachlan McClelland returns to the club and key position player Adam Pattinson will be a handy inclusion.
PREDICTION:
While I've tipped the Maroons to go all the way, there's no doubt the Tigers are still the team to beat.
Their depth is superb, as shown by their reserves winning the premiership with only one loss last season.
2023 - Ninth (0-16)
Upon his appointment, new St Arnaud coach Scott Driscoll told the Bendigo Advertiser that the "only way is up."
Driscoll jumps across to the Saints after leading Jeparit Rainbow to the grand final in 2023.
He'll slot into an inside midfield role and will be joined at the coalface by recruit Bailey Nicholls, who played a game for Port Adelaide in the SANFL.
Zac Phillips has also come across from Adelaide.
PREDICTION:
Good signs at St Arnaud with Driscoll not shying away from the challenge that's presented to him.
Driscoll alluded that it's another development year for the club that went winless in 2023, but with a crop of under-17s that won the premiership last year, getting more games into those kids is a must.
2023 - Sixth (7-9)
Star forward Sam Barnes has retired, with Tom Metherell taking over coaching duties at the Redbacks in 2024.
Metherell jumps across from Cohuna, where he was a high-quality running half-back.
Zelencich brothers Anthony, Michael and Richard highlight the recruiting campaign, with Anthony expected to fill the hole left by Barnes down forward.
Youngster Noah Furlong had been playing good footy for Kangaroo Flat and makes the move to the Redbacks.
PREDICTION:
How the Redbacks handle not playing at home until round seven due to their new clubrooms being behind schedule is a massive query.
On-field, they've lost Barnes and Jordan Rosengren, but I like what they've brought in.
Will also have a full season with gun midfielder Jackson McKewan who came to the club midway through 2023.
2023 - Fifth (7-8-1)
Wycheproof-Narraport 2010 premiership coach Wayne Mitrovic is back at the helm of the Demons.
In their last season before they merge with Nullawil the Demons have recruited heavily for a tilt at the flag.
Grabowski brothers Josh and Nick, plus Altona Vikings pairing Steve Kennedy and Jack Marlais, are all brilliant recruits.
Marlais and Kennedy's work colleague ruckman Maysen Murgov, along with the returning Morgan Fawcett, are also more than handy pickups.
PREDICTION:
Reckon the Demons are primed to crack into the top four and will get a good look at just how much they've improved with a date against the reigning premiers in round three away from home.
Had a very similar off-season to the club they'll be merging with (Nullawil) after this season, hiring a gun coach and a host of talented players.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.