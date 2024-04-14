Golden smiles all around at Bendigo's Golden Mile race day

A big crowd flocked to the Bendigo Jockey Club for Saturday's Golden Mile race day.
The stand-alone metropolitan-class meeting is the best day of racing on the BJC calendar and thousands of racegoers took advantage of good weather and the club's wonderful facilities to enjoy a great program of autumn racing.
Gold was the theme of the day on and off the track.
The Golden Mile and the Gold Rush were the two major races on the track, while patrons had the chance to pan for gold off the track.
$1000 worth of gold nuggets were up for grabs through Central Deborah Gold Mine.
Live music and food trucks were popular and there was plenty of entertainment for the younger generation.
