Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Golden smiles all around at Bendigo's Golden Mile race day

BL
By Ben Loughran
April 14 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kristian Miller enjoying the day at the Bendigo race course. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello.
Kristian Miller enjoying the day at the Bendigo race course. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello.

A big crowd flocked to the Bendigo Jockey Club for Saturday's Golden Mile race day.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.