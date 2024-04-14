Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Photos

An animated Costa Georgiadis and an Iron Lung at Rotary district conference

Updated April 15 2024 - 6:41am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Costa Georgiadas speaks at the Rotary District 9800 Bendigo conference. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Costa Georgiadas speaks at the Rotary District 9800 Bendigo conference. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

Rotarians from across the state chose Bendigo as the meeting place to exchange ideas at their district conference for 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.