An animated Costa Georgiadis and an Iron Lung at Rotary district conference

Rotarians from across the state chose Bendigo as the meeting place to exchange ideas at their district conference for 2024.
The Rotary District 9800 Bendigo conference, which gathers 63 clubs from Echuca to Melbourne and around Port Phillip Bay, saw everything from water sanitization projects to an iron lung displayed at Bendigo Senior Secondary College from Friday, April 12 to Sunday, April 14.
District Governor Ron Payne said the conference gave different club's a chance to celebrate what was happening across the district.
"But it is also to inform and inspire people to connect with other projects," Mr Payne said.
"It gives Rotary clubs the opportunity to be able to say 'well, here's a project that might be worthy of our club's involvement'. So it's really an information sharing as well."
Among them, La Trobe University Bendigo's program Aspire aimed to foster community involvement by allowing students to swap volunteer hours for university credits.
Another program saw event organisers source a real iron lung, in line with the organisations major priority to eradicate polio.
Speakers including TV landscape gardener Costa Georgiadis and polio survivor Bev Watson also spoke to crowds at the Ulumbarra Theatre as part of the event's keynote program.
The event was expected to attract around 600 people.
