"What I like here is the juxtaposition of Victorian 'look-at-me' gold gilt splendour with the reality of some of the paintings of bush huts," Howard Nathan says.
He and his partner are self-described "collectors of Bendigonia", who always buy one or more works at the art show.
This year, at the Rotary Club of Bendigo's 55th Easter Art Exhibition, which opened on Friday, there were 838 works spread out over two levels of the beautifully restored Town Hall to choose from.
As always, variety is the order of the day, with visual art in diverging mediums, styles, themes, colour schemes, subject matter and degrees of success hanging side by side in the exhibition space.
The Best in Show prize, judged by Geoff Paynter, went to an oil painting of a stumpy tailed red heeler titled I Love Lucy by Jan Henderson.
Clearly Lucy wasn't the only creature loved by a local artist.
Affectionately rendered dogs and other pets peered out, here and there, from the display panels, and animals in general were a recurring subject.
Several lions - one garlanded in roses - were among the wild animals featured, along with a turtle, armadillo and masses of birds, including cockatoos, parrots, honeyeaters, an emu and at least one cassowary.
There were still life arrangements featuring wildflowers, painterly scenes from Paris and Venice, all kinds of portraits, abstract creations, fantasy scapes, and a lot of landscapes, both local and foreign.
"It's like a chocolate box. You never know what you're going to find. You get a fair bit of everything," show-goer Tom Cherry said.
As a nature lover, he particularly enjoyed the paintings of birds and trees, and saw traces of artists Hans Heissen and Arthur Streeton in some of the them.
His wife, Deb, loves the likes scenery.
"I'm probably a would-be entrant," she said. "But so far I've never been game enough."
Heather Hand was another dedicated visitor, who thinks about having a go.
"I'm more of a quilter and a sewer. I've had a go at oil but I'd like to have a go at watercolour," she said.
"I just think it's amazing what people think of."
Resident artist Col Brown, who donated a painting of an outback outhouse adorned with redback spiders for the show's raffle prize, described himself as "one of the very few artists that doesn't get offended when people laugh at their paintings".
"I'm really known for the outback dunnies and the humour," he said. "The spiders and snakes have become a bit of a trademark."
Being on-site for the duration of a show was always enjoyable, he said, and an opportunity to learn from other artists and get inspiration for new work from "things that come up in conversation".
Coordinator Brian Figg said the show, which was the Rotary Club's main fundraising event for the year, would raise money for programs supporting flood-affected Rochester residents and the club's international efforts in Samoa and Nepal, among other things.
Its strength was in "support[ing] new and emerging and professional artists".
Normally 20 to 25 per cent of work was sold each year. By lunchtime on Friday punters had purchased 78 works.
"I just like the general exhibition of the art," Ned Upton said.
"I think like with all artwork you get good, bad and indifferent.
"Everyone's taste is different, and everyone's catered for and I think you get a great coming together of local artists."
The Rotary Club Easter Art Exhibition is open Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 5pm and Monday from 9am to 2.30pm.
