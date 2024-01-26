Sausages, flags and dreams of beer at Lake Weeroona Aus Day celebrations

Thousands of people - many holding Australian flags - gathered at Lake Weeroona on January 26 for the Rotary Club of Bendigo Sandhurst's annual Australia Day celebration.
It was a return to tradition for Allan Andrews, who had flipped sausages on Rotary club barbeques for around 30 years.
Mr Andrews said must have cooked tens-of-thousands of sausages in his time volunteering.
"The Rotary club put money into good projects and I like to give back," he said.
Leanne, from Bendigo, had also made the event a tradition - driving her cream, vintage Chrysler Valiant wagon down to sparkle under the sun.
"We've been doing this for quite a few years ... we just love to come out and celebrate the day," she said.
"We are lucky to have what we do have in Australia and just celebrate the day."
During her address City of Greater Bendigo Mayor Andrea Metcalf said she used the day to take stock, "acknowledge what it means to be Australian and count our blessings".
"But there is something missing, if we are to truly unite today as one we need to find a way that does not leave our first nations people on the sidelines of this day," Councillor Metcalf said.
"We must find a way forward that is more inclusive, respectful, and understanding."
White Hills resident Kristy said it was Australia's diversity that spurred her to come out and celebrate.
"We should all should be out here representing and our diverse, wonderful country," she said.
Kristy had donned her Australian best, wearing an Akubra, Australian flag and T-shirt asking "beer time?"
Pat, with young son Fraser sitting on his shoulders, echoed Kristy's T-shirt - and said he was looking forward to a "beer and chops" later in the day.
He had brought his young family out to enjoy the activities as the sun started to peek through clouds.
"Any day is a good day for family time," he said.
The event also marked the second year for Victoria's largest display of three wheel motorcycles.
Some were shiny, new Can-Ams while others were a little older - coordinator and rotary club member John Goddard had owned his BMW bike for around 52 years.
"Motorbikes have got a big history in Australia," Mr Goddard said.
"We've built lots of different motorbikes had lots of very clever engineers in the thirties and forties."
Meanwhile Mick, from Kangaroo Flat, had a barbeque later in the day on his mind.
"I am looking forward to a barbecue, a couple of beers and just sitting back and having a relaxing day."
Mick's border-collie Scout wore a union jack bandana and Australian flag patches on his harness.
"It is a country to be proud of," Mick said.
