Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Our People

Pioneer Spring Gully Kindergarten teacher hangs up hat after 18 years

Gabriel Rule
By Gabriel Rule
Updated April 13 2024 - 10:19am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jenny Prince is retiring from Spring Gully Kindergarten after 18 years. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Jenny Prince is retiring from Spring Gully Kindergarten after 18 years. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

Retiring kindergarten teacher Jenny Prince will miss seeing the world through the fresh eyes of a young person.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Rule

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.